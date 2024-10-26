Monica on General Hospital: Will Leslie Charleson return?

General Hospital has mentioned Monica (Leslie Charleson) quite a bit recently.

With November sweeps on the horizon, there’s been chatter that the Quartermaine head could be returning to the ABC soap.

It’s been nearly a year since we last saw Monica on screen, and it seems that will not change anytime soon.

Leslie has had a rough few years, including several obstacles that have landed her using a walker.

At 79, getting around is becoming a chore for the well-loved soap star.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Leslie Charleson and a possible return for Monica Quartermaine.

Leslie Charleson would be welcomed back to General Hospital with ‘open arms’

Leslie Charleson’s relationship with General Hospital is still in good standing.

The actress had to cut back due to injuries and has appeared intermittently over the years. However, in 2010, Leslie went from being on contract to having a recurring status with ABC soap.

Earlier this month, Leslie was spotted with a caretaker and her walker. A source told Closer Weekly, “although she’d be welcome back to the show with open arms, it’s unlikely she’ll ever return [to General Hospital].”

There was a hint that more is happening with Leslie, as the source hinted she was “doing her best to recover” from her medical issues.

Truthfully, when Monica was spotted with the Quartermaines for Christmas in Port Charles, she didn’t look like herself.

Will Monica be written off?

With Leslie Charleson unable to return to General Hospital, the writers mentioning her is curious.

While they have explained her being away at work or recovering from an injury over the last several months, they can’t just gloss over someone who has been a massive part of making the show what it is today.

We suspect she may die off-screen because a recast for Monica now wouldn’t be helpful. However, we fully expect that she will be addressed and given a proper send-off, unlike Kelly Monaco and the character of Sam.

Unfortunately, Leslie won’t bring Monica to life in Port Charles again, especially with Christmas a few months away. Monica’s influence on the hospital and family has been significant to the structure of Port Charles.

We wish Leslie the best and will miss her on our scenes as she recovers from her injuries and works toward enjoying her life away from playing Monica Quartermaine and the drama of Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.