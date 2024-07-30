General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn shows up as Haley Pullos is released from jail

Former General Hospital star Haley Pullos (ex-Molly) is home from jail after a three-month stint.

The actress was involved in a wrong-way crash in April 2023.

She was officially sentenced to three months behind bars in April 2024 and has completed the first part of her punishment. Haley will now be on probation for five years, do 200 hours of community service, lose her driver’s license for a year, complete a nine-month alcohol program, and continue getting mental health treatment.

There will also be $8,000 in restitution paid to the driver of the car she crashed into on the California highway.

Haley was greeted by her parents, one of her brothers, and her General Hospital mom, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis).

The General Hospital actress has been outspoken about her former TV daughter, especially following the news that Haley was headed to jail for 90 days.

Nancy Lee Grahn has stood by Haley Pullos

If there’s one thing viewers and followers know about Nancy Lee Grahn, it’s that she is outspoken about things she believes in.

One of those “things” happened to be her former TV daughter, Haley Pullos.

Since the news of Haley’s arrest and the near-fatal crash was made public, Nancy has been there for the former General Hospital star.

When it was revealed that Haley had been sentenced to time in the county jail, Nancy spoke out about the sentence, revealing that the conditions in the institution weren’t great.

She also reminded followers that Haley was a young girl who made a mistake, though she received quite a backlash from her support.

Nancy has made no bones about loving all her TV daughters, and Haley’s situation didn’t change that. Showing up for her when she was released proved that, as she stood next to Haley’s parents.

The Daily Mail obtained exclusive photos showing the fictional General Hospital mother and daughter sharing an embrace.

What happened to Molly on General Hospital following Haley Pullos’ crash?

Initially, Haley Pullos revealed her character, Molly Lansing-Davis, would be temporarily recast as she healed from a car accident before the gravity of the situation was made public.

Since the April 2023 incident, the role has been recast three times, though the actress currently playing Molly seems to be a permanent fixture in the role after two flops. Kristen Vaganos has developed a bond with her on-screen family, especially Nancy Lee Grahn and Kate Mansi (Kristina).

Molly is currently involved in a front-burner storyline as her sister, Kristina, is the surrogate for her and TJ (Tajh Bellow). This is the first time Molly has been given significant screen time, and Haley isn’t in the role to be a part of the messy story.

Another blow is that Rick Hearst is returning to the show as Ric Lansing, Molly’s father. He has been away for several years, and his return is one many viewers have hoped would happen.

Before being fired from General Hospital, Haley held the role for 11 years, and viewers watched her grow up on screen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.