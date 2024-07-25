Rick Hearst returns to General Hospital as Ric Lansing: Here’s when and why

Rick Hearst is returning to General Hospital to reprise the role of Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus.

The comebacks just keep coming on the hit ABC soap.

August is going to be filled with familiar faces returning to Port Charles, including the highly anticipated return of Jonathan Jackson.

Rick has been added to that list with news that he will bring Ric Lansing back, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Not only is his brother Sonny (Maurice Benard) in a downward spiral, but his daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is about to become a mom.

After all these years away, it will be interesting to see Ric return to the Davis/Corinthos mix and the good news is we won’t have to wait too long.

When and why will Rick Hearst return to General Hospital as Ric Lansing?

GH viewers will see Ric roll back into Port Charles the week of August 19. When speaking with TV Insider, Rick admitted that returning to the ABC soap had been on his mind throughout his eight-year absence.

When casting director Mark Teschner reached out to Rick through various ways, the actor knew something was brewing, and he was ready. Once Rick learned about the storyline, he was even more psyched to play Ric again.

Speaking of what brought Ric back to town, it has everything to do with Molly and the current surrogate story involving her sister and Ric’s niece, Kristina (Kate Mansi).

“I have a feeling there’s going to be some friction by virtue of the fact that one daughter is parented by Alexis and Sonny, and the other daughter is parented by Alexis and Ric. That alone is enough to create a mad amount of drama of who’s going to side with who. And it’s going to be entertaining,” Rick shared with TV Insider.

The soap vet had to have a quick refresher course on what’s been happening on General Hospital before he started filming. Rick admitted he was out of the loop because he didn’t keep up with the show while he was away.

What else did Rick Hearst say about his GH return?

Rick isn’t giving away any spoilers, which should surprise no one. However, he shared that he’s super excited to be back working with such a talented group of people.

“Im really stoked to see Nancy [Lee Grahn], obviously, Becky [Herbst, Elizabeth Webber], Mo [Benard], Steve [Burton, Jason Morgan], Laura [Wright, Carly Corinthos], all those guys there,” he expressed.

Another person Rick is looking forward to meeting is Kristen Vaganos, who plays Molly. The last time Rick was on the show, Haley Pullos was in the role. Molly has grown up quite a bit since Ric was last around, so that will be quite a change for him.

It looks like August is going to be the month to watch General Hospital as the fan-favorite returns are stacking up.

Are you excited to have Rick and Ric back on GH?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.