General Hospital’s Haley Pullos jail conditions revealed: Nancy Lee Grahn updates followers on her former on-screen daughter

The General Hospital cast has a bond that is second to none.

Many of the actors have worked together for years, if not decades.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Haley Pullos (former Molly) have a bond that developed since the latter was cast as her daughter when she was just a pre-teen.

After Haley’s DUI arrest last May, Nancy has spoken out about the woman she’s watched grow up. General Hospital may have recast the role of Molly, but the relationship between the actresses hasn’t broken.

A few weeks ago, Haley began serving the 90-day jail sentence she received after changing her plea to no contest last month. She is due to be released from the county jail on July 29.

Based on what Nancy says about the situation, Haley isn’t having an easy time behind bars.

Nancy Lee Grahn details Haley Pullos’ jail conditions

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn revealed she had spoken to Haley Pullos and updated followers on the jail conditions.

She wrote, “For those who wished for Haley to be punished with no exceptional treatment, u’ll be relieved to know that she’s in Max security solitary confinement along side hardened criminals. She’s isolated except for 1 hr a day where she has phone privileges.. today with me…”

It’s unclear whether Haley is in solitary confinement for her protection or because she faced a misstep since being booked into the county jail.

Nancy talked about how the media blew things up and made things appear worse than they were, including hit-and-run comments.

Haley Pullos was replaced on General Hospital

Initially, Haley Pullos revealed she was taking a leave of absence as she recovered from injuries last May.

However, it was then revealed she was arrested for DUI after a major accident.

General Hospital viewers waited to see what the show would do, and it seems they have let the actress go. Haley had to be replaced either way, but Kristen Vaganos (NuMolly) appears to be a permanent fixture in the Davis girl posse.

The ABC show doesn’t comment on casting news, so there likely won’t be confirmation whether she was fired or chose to walk away to get herself in the right place as she recovered from the accident and spent time in rehab.

When Haley completes her 90-day sentence, she will formally be sentenced to five years probation and community service hours. For now, though, she still has over two months to serve.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.