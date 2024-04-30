General Hospital’s Haley Pullos sentenced to jail in DUI case

It’s been a year since former General Hospital star Haley Pullos was arrested after a near-fatal car wreck.

Initially, Haley pleaded not guilty to two counts of DUI and one count of hit-and-run.

In court on Monday, she changed her plea to no contest for one count of DUI while the other count was dropped, as was the hit-and-run count, Daily Mail reports.

Haley was then given three months in the county jail, which she began serving immediately following her plea being entered.

The actress will remain in jail until July 29, when she will attend a sentencing hearing where she will be formally given five years of probation and 200 hours of community service, and her driver’s license will be suspended for a year.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There was also restitution ordered for the owner of the car Haley was accused of hitting on the California freeway. She will have to pay Courtney Wilder $8,620, and he is also suing her in civil court.

Haley Pullos out at General Hospital

There was speculation that Haley Pullos would be back on set at General Hospital as Molly Lansing-Davis once she settled her DUI case.

It quickly became apparent the ABC soap was not interested in continuing to employ the actress, and she was eventually recast.

General Hospital had a hard time finding the right actress to fill the role, but eventually, Kristen Vaganos fit the bill and has been in the role for months.

Haley had been on the ABC soap since she was 11, forming bonds with her on-screen mom, Nancy Lee Grahn, and her on-screen sisters, Kelly Monaco and Lexi Ainsworth.

General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn speaks out about Haley Pullos

For the most part, Haley Pullos hasn’t been talked about publicly by her co-stars.

However, that changed when news of her plea change and jail time began to circulate.

Nancy Lee Grahn has played Haley’s TV mom for over a decade. She has known her since she was 11 and watched her grow up.

She wrote, “As Haley’s TV mom I can tell some truths about her as I’ve loved her since she was little girl. She made a HUGE mistake, knows it, owns it & has spent the last yr doing EVERYTHING imaginable to take responsibility 4 it. It’s not that I oppose jail. It’s that I oppose this jail.”

Pic credit: @NancyLeeGrahn/X

Haley will return to court on July 29 for her formal sentencing hearing. She will also have to deal with the civil suit against her.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.