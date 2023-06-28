General Hospital’s Haley Pullos pleads not guilty after DUI crash

General Hospital actress Haley Pullos has been officially charged with felony DUI after being arrested in April following a horrific wrong-way crash.

Haley is being charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 Blood Alcohol Count (BAC) or higher, and a misdemeanor count of hit and run.

The misdemeanor stems from an incident which is said to have taken place before the wrong-way crash on a California freeway, where she is alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run.

The driver of the car she reportedly crashed into head-on is suing the soap actress after he was said to have been critically injured and left with ongoing issues involving the incident.

According to TMZ, Haley pled not guilty in court, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for sometime in July.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Haley Pullos initially downplayed the accident

Haley initially told fans she would be taking time off from General Hospital as she recovered from a car accident, with news of her recast also being revealed.

However, at that point, she didn’t release details, and when it was revealed the accident was an alleged DUI, she removed her announcement from social media.

Following the news of her crash being made public, Haley reportedly checked into a rehab center.

She has not issued a statement since she was accused of causing the crash by drinking and driving.

Molly’s storyline on General Hospital

Haley Pullos has played Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital for over a decade. She is Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughter and the sister of Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Kristina (Kate Mansi).

The writers were gearing up for a big storyline with her as the focus, with Molly struggling with infertility. Haley’s real-life partner, Tajh Bellow, plays her on-screen partner, TJ Ashford.

Currently, Holiday Mia Kriegel is filling the role of Molly as the show moves ahead with the storyline. It’s unclear where the writers will go from here, as TJ and Molly have decided to stop trying for now. Things didn’t look good for the couple when Molly’s eggs were tested.

The ABC soap has not revealed whether Haley will return to the role or if she was terminated. There were rumblings she was let go, but official casting news has not been released. For now, Holiday will remain in the role and continue taping as Molly on General Hospital.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.