General Hospital star Haley Pullos reportedly enters treatment

General Hospital star Haley Pullos reportedly entered a treatment facility following a recent DUI arrest.

The soap actress revealed that her role would be temporarily recast while she recovered from a car accident but didn’t give any details beyond that.

Earlier this week, news came out that Haley was involved in a wrong-way crash on a freeway, which she had to be rescued from her car. The driver of the other vehicle, which she hit head-on, sustained serious injuries.

At the scene, police reportedly found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of tequila.

There were also reports that Haley was combative with personnel who attempted to help her, including those at the scene and then at the hospital, where she was taken following the accident.

It seems that treatment is the next step for Haley Pullos.

Haley Pullos enters a Malibu treatment facility

New reports indicate that following the DUI arrest being made public, Haley Pullos entered a treatment facility.

The Daily Mail revealed that her father drove Haley to a treatment facility.

It isn’t clear what she is seeking treatment for as the treatment center offers various programs that provide drug and alcohol counseling, detox, and other various tools to help people who are battling problems they can’t fix themselves.

Interestingly, the facility boasts luxury accommodations as patients deal with their issues.

Now, details about how long Haley will be in treatment and what she is getting help for aren’t clear. The General Hospital actress hasn’t spoken out about the arrest or anything related to what she’s dealing with now.

As for whether she will have a job to return to also remains unclear.

General Hospital viewers call for Haley Pullos to be fired

Many opinions about what Haley Pullos could have or should have done have surfaced. General Hospital viewers have weighed in on the situation, and many are outraged by what happened.

There have been plenty of calls for her to be fired from her role, including mentioning other actors they feel were fired for much less.

One commented, “She should only be fired if she has to breach her contract dealing with the fallout. They already fired two actors for not getting a pretend vaccine (or was it for being conservative). Two wrongs don’t make a right. She shouldn’t lose her job over a mistake in her personal life.”

Another said, “My prayers are with the victim of Haley Pullos who is one of General Hospital stars. She needs to pay for her multiple DUIs by being fired & going to prison. Then work at a morgue and see dead bodies after the kind of car crash that she did do to others.”

One more agreed she “needs to be fired.”

Pic credit: @FairMinded_1/@BobsFavDaughter/@WinkiesWord/@GeneralHospital/Twitter

What happens next for Haley Pullos remains to be seen. Since she hasn’t released a statement and is reportedly seeking treatment, it may be a while before any decisions are made.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.