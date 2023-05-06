What happened to Kristina on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans were stunned to learn that the role of Kristina Davis would be recast.

Lexi Ainsworth played the character since 2009, with a four-year break when the role was recast and held by Lindsey Morgan from 2102-2013. Lexi returned in 2015 and has appeared off and on since.

When she was fired from the role in 2011, it was almost a year before Lindsey appeared. Her reception wasn’t well received, and after nearly a year as Kristina, she was written off the canvas.

In 2015 when Lexi returned, General Hospital fans were delighted to have her back and reunited with the Davis girls and the actresses who play them.

After seeing her at Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) wedding, viewers learned that was the final appearance for Lexi as Kristina Davis. That doesn’t mean that the character is gone, though.

Here’s what happened to Kristina Davis on General Hospital.

Lexi Ainsworth bids farewell to Kristina Davis

This week, news broke about Lexi Ainsworth wrapping her run as Kristina Davis on General Hospital.

The actress addressed her exit on her Instagram while thanking the fans for their support. She revealed that the “mutually beneficial” decision would allow her to pursue some of her dreams and other roles. Lexi also revealed she would be appearing on an upcoming episode of NCIS that will air later this month.

She didn’t elaborate on anything further but did say she had hoped the fans would stick around and support her new journey. Lexi is on to things bigger than the soap industry and appeared confident that she had made the right choice.

General Hospital recasts the role of Kristina Davis

During the week of May 22 (ironically, when Lexi Ainsworth will appear on NCIS), Kate Mansi will step into the role of Kristina Davis on General Hospital.

The recast was a shock, as Kate has played the role of Abigail Deveraux on Days of our Lives on and off for years. She and Marci Miller have been back and forth in the role for quite some time.

Learning that Kate would be stepping into the role has confused some, as it was rumored she left the NBC soap due to not wanting to be on contract. Surely she would have signed one with General Hospital, right?

At this point, no further details about Kate and the role of Kristina have been revealed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.