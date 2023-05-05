General Hospital spoilers for next week: Hostages return, Michael makes a decision, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the ABC soap reveal that May sweeps kick things up another notch.

As Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) reign of terror comes to an end, the fallout has only just begun.

For months this storyline has been set up, and now, everything hangs in the balance regarding who will leave Greenland in time.

Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) attempt to make Carly (Laura Wright) pay for keeping Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) away from her has left her with much to consider. She may have sealed her daughter’s fate by tipping off the FCC.

Some movement will also be made in the relationship department, revealing that some couples get to spend time together next week.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital next week.

Victor’s hostages return

There is reason to celebrate at the end of the week for several Port Charles residents.

Esme (Avery Pohl) will rush to the hospital when she learns Ace is back from being kidnapped.

Portia (Brook Kerr) is relieved, which likely means Trina (Tabyana Ali) has returned safely. We’d venture to guess Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is also among those who returned.

Scott (Kin Shriner) is pleased to have Liesl (Kathleen Gati) back. This means she may have arrived back in time to help Willow still. Her niece is withering away from cancer and has minimal time left.

Michael makes a decision

Speaking of Willow and the time she has left, the couple have a few special moments next week.

She collapsed after learning Michael (Chad Duell) hired Dex (Evan Hofer) to set Sonny (Maurice Benard) up. Now that they have him, will he call off the operation? General Hospital spoilers tease Michael makes a big decision and likely has everything to do with the evidence he has.

Joss (Eden McCoy) stops by to see Willow. She has been working hard to keep her emotions in check, but will she keep it together?

Nina weighs her options

Nina regrets that tip to the FCC, as Sonny works hard to learn who made the call.

The blame has unfairly been placed on Ned (Wally Kurth), who can be ruthless, but took no part in sticking it to Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Will Nina opt to confess she was the one who made the call, or will Sonny discover the secret? This could be the end of her, especially if she isn’t honest with the man she supposedly loves.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.