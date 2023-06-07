General Hospital’s Haley Pullos sued following alleged DUI crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos’ (Molly) problems continue to pile on.

After being arrested for an alleged near-fatal DUI accident and reportedly going to rehab, the soap actress is being sued by the driver of the car she is claimed to have hit after driving the wrong way on a freeway.

The driver, identified as Courtney Wilder, alleges that Haley plowed into his car while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

In his filing obtained by TMZ, Courtney claimed that he was following behind a car that swerved and barely missed Haley’s car before he hit her head-on. He was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He also referred to Haley as being upset about the shirt she was wearing being damaged, and allegedly being belligerent toward the firefighter attempting to assist her as she had to be rescued from her car.

Courtney is seeking damages from Haley, alleging he has lasting damage from the accident, which reportedly left his car totaled.

Haley Pullos arrested for felony DUI

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Haley Pullos was arrested for DUI at the end of April.

Initially, the General Hospital actress had revealed she would be recast for a while as she healed from an accident but did not mention how serious things were.

However, according to police, after the accident, she was taken to the hospital, where she was combative with staff after being aggressive with rescue personnel. Haley is alleged to have smelled of alcohol and to have had glassy eyes consistent with being under the influence.

When the officers searched her car, they reportedly found mini tequila bottles and evidence of marijuana use.

Haley Pullos entered rehab

Following blowback she received online following the incident, Haley reportedly checked into a rehab facility.

She has yet to speak out, and her reps declined to comment on the lawsuit brought by Courtney Wilder.

Haley has been private about her life outside of General Hospital in the past.

What happens with her General Hospital character remains to be seen. Her role has been recast as the infertility storyline she was involved in plays out on the ABC soap.

The situation comes amid the ongoing WGA strike, and no definitive answer has been given about what the plan is moving forward.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.