General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu wakes up, Sam’s funeral, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that hope and sadness coexist in Port Charles.

Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death continues to be a huge part of November sweeps, but her death wasn’t in vain.

As one family gets the news they have waited to hear for years, another family begins the process of making things final for a loved one.

Affairs and one-night stands continue to plague the people of Port Charles as marriages and mistakes take center stage.

Someone will get information, but will it be good news or bad?

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sam’s funeral

Weeks after Kelly Monaco’s final scenes as Sam aired, the funeral will take place early next week.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) needs her girls to step up and stand together. Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) seemingly put their differences aside for their mom.

The Davis girls unite for their big sister, but will they be able to follow through on this commitment in the future?

General Hospital spoilers tease that near the end of the week, Molly delivers bad news to Kristina. Could it be about Ava’s (Maura West) trial?

Lulu is back

Weeks after news broke that Lulu was being recast, Alexa Havins will finally appear in the role.

Lulu is alive because Sam donated part of her liver, and Laura (Genie Francis) will be thrilled to see her daughter coming back to her.

She will likely debut at the end of Monday’s episode, and Tuesday will feature more of Alexa as the newly awake Lulu.

This could complicate things for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), who had been juggling feelings for Sam and Lulu but no longer has his soon-to-be-wife by his side.

When complicated feelings occur, look for Dante to ask for advice.

More Port Charles tidbits

With Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly (Emma Samms) leaving town, Mac (John J. York and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) vow to be there for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Despite differing opinions most of the time, Kristina and Joss (Eden McCoy) see things similarly next week.

Things are still up in the air with Sam’s children. When Jason (Steve Burton) seeks Dante’s advice, will it be about where Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) will live?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.