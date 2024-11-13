Holly and Robert leave General Hospital — Here’s what we know

Are Emma Samms (Holly) and Tristan Rogers (Robert) done at General Hospital?

That’s what viewers want to know following what appeared to be a very final goodbye during Tuesday’s episode.

Holly returned to Port Charles and unleashed a secret that had viewers wondering why the writers chose to make her Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) mom.

Now, it seems it was all in vain as both Sasha’s parents have walked away from her, leaving her in the dust without so much as an in-person goodbye.

Riding off into the sunset or jetting off to safety has seemingly sealed their fate going forward, leaving plenty of unanswered questions.

So, is it the end of the road for Holly and Robert on General Hospital?

Unfortunately, Emma Samms and Tristan Rogers’s current run on the hit ABC soap is over.

Soap Opera Digest confirmed plans to bring their alter egos, Holly and Robert, back to Port Charles in the new year. However, that could change given Emma’s battle with Long COVID.

Emma revealed to the publication that she was looking forward to returning home to England and resting after her latest stint on the hit soap. Long COVID has stunted the stamina she once had, though she remained grateful that she was able to finish this arc.

Their send-off as a couple into what is being dubbed a “happily ever after” was wonderful for fans of the couple. Holly and Robert were a huge hit in the 1980s, and their reconciliation was fitting for the ending of an era.

While they are expected to return to the canvas at some point, details about the when and how haven’t been revealed.

What does this mean for the DA’s office in Port Charles?

It will be interesting to see what the writers have in store for the District Attorney’s office, with Robert vanishing without notice.

We suspect Molly (Kristen Vaganos) will be put on the spot, but that would be a conflict of interest regarding Ava’s (Maura West) case. Not only did the altercation cause Molly to lose her unborn daughter, but her father is also representing Ava.

This exit seemingly came out of nowhere, but we should’ve been suspicious with all of the flashbacks and the revelation the couple did have a daughter all those years ago. The biggest red flag was that this coincided with Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death, a huge deal for many long-time viewers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.