General Hospital spoilers for next week: Preemptions, Carly worries, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that the ball is rolling toward November sweeps.

October is barrelling in, setting the stage for what’s to come during one of the biggest months of the year for soaps.

The two hot-button storylines are the race to bring Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) home to save Lulu (Alexa Havins) and the murder of Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

We also know that something happens to Sam (Kelly Monaco) as Kelly will be exiting the soap after being fired. Her final scenes should play out in November.

These storylines will pick up next week, and even more twists and turns are coming.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Carly worries

Not only is Carly (Laura Wright) worried about Jason (Steve Burton) and Lucky, but she is also feeling guilty about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) taking the fall for Jagger’s murder.

The explosion at Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound complicated things, but when Brennan (Charles Mesure) gives Robert (Tristen Rogers) information, will he believe it?

Preemptions take over

It will be a short week next week with only three new episodes.

General Hospital will be preempted due to baseball coverage on October 1 and October 2.

There is also a chance that Thursday, October 3, may also be preempted due to a baseball wild card game, so there may only be two new episodes next week.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is adamant that Sonny (Maurice Benard) get what’s coming to him. She knows Alexis is innocent, but when she issues her mom a challenge, will the lawyer rise to the occasion? And speaking of the Davis girls, Sam wants to clear the air. Will it be about Jagger’s murder or Lulu’s condition and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) response to it?

Trina (Tabyana Ali) will find time to confide in Ava (Maura West). The two have been friends since meeting, and it seems Ava has something important that Trina may need to hear. Also, look for Trina to butt heads with Gio (Giovanni Mazza).

Expect an interaction between Portia (Brook Kerr) and Ava, too. And it doesn’t stop with Ava, either. Portia will have some questions for Brad (Parry Shen), which likely has everything to do with Heather’s (Alley Mills) test results.

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.