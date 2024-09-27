General Hospital viewers outraged over Jason and Anna kiss

General Hospital has been all over the place lately, but the latest move has some viewers outraged.

The storylines, cast changes, and other issues have put the ABC soap on thin ice with viewers, and it isn’t getting any better.

There had been rumblings that the writers were working on a pairing between Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes), but many didn’t think twice after reading the speculation.

However, that all changed when Thursday’s episode ended with Jason grabbing Anna for a kiss.

Immediately, social media lit up, and it wasn’t with praise.

Why would the writers think a Jason and Anna pairing, affair, or whatever they plan to do would work?

General Hospital viewers weigh in on Jason and Anna kiss

Since Thursday’s General Hospital aired, X has been on fire with comments and outrage over Jason and Anna kissing while imprisoned at Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound.

One viewer thinks that perhaps the kiss was a diversion but isn’t interested in exploring a Jason and Anna pairing.

Jason and and anna were trying to rescue lucky from sidwell's compound but they ended up inprisoned ( for now) and jason ended up kissing anna i think he was trying to create a diversion but i really, really hope they aren't about to become a couple… pic.twitter.com/Rqyw4qZ0hS — sam johnson (@samjohn02620899) September 27, 2024

Another viewer caught the scene and shared it on X, using the hashtag “whyratingsarelow.”

Someone else mentioned how General Hospital has gone to “hell.”

General Hospital has officially gone to hell!Jason and Anna?!🤢 #GH pic.twitter.com/8ooh5ZeyCQ — Uncle Clifford (@Blancedevaheaux) September 27, 2024

While plenty were upset about the kiss, some viewers weren’t bothered.

One General Hospital viewer wrote, “We’ll probably get a square with Carly & Brennan and Jason & Anna, which at any point, they can swap them out the way other soap squares switch down the road… Personally, i’m not mad at any pairing because I find all 4 characters to be interesting. #GH”

We’ll probably get a square with Carly & Brennan and Jason & Anna, which at any point, they can swap them out the way other soap squares switch down the road…



Personally, i’m not mad at any pairing because I find all 4 characters to be interesting. #GH pic.twitter.com/7hxW0KdMJW — Reks (@reksonline) September 27, 2024

Someone else mentioned they would take the Jason and Anna pairing over Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

I'll take Jason and Anna instead of Drew and Willow as well #GH pic.twitter.com/398kHJ8svI — The Rebel (@TheOneRebel) September 27, 2024

General Hospital is all over the place

The ABC soap is the only one left after All My Children and One Life to Live were canceled over a decade ago.

With dwindling ratings and unhappy viewers, the writers don’t seem concerned with the show’s future.

Not long ago, we learned Kelly Monaco was fired from the show and would be killed off. Her final scenes have reportedly been filmed, which puts her ending sometime during November sweeps.

With Lulu (Alexa Havins) being brought back into the fold and Johnathan Jackson already on-screen, Port Charles will look much different in the coming months.

Whether Jason and Anna’s kiss was a distraction or something more, it has ruffled the feathers of long-time viewers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.