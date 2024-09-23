General Hospital spoilers: Alexis in trouble, Anna and Jason find danger, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are about to heat up on the hit ABC soap.

There’s been a lack of action on the soap over the last several months, but that’s about to change with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) finding their way back to Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound.

Finding Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) has become the top priority as Lulu (Alexa Havins) continues to go downhill.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is doing what he can to help Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). However, it may not be enough.

Tension arises at the PCPD, with accusations and tempers flaring.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Martin advises Alexis

After weeks off-screen, Martin (Michael E. Knight) returned after Sonny had retained him to get Alexis out of Pentonville and out of trouble.

He advises her to figure out a way to prove the mobster is the one who pulled the trigger, but will Alexis do it?

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is beside herself as she works through her grief and what happened with her mom.

When she is called to the PCPD to talk to Detective Chase (Josh Swickard), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) steps in.

This triggers a confrontation between the partners, especially when Chase insinuates that Dante wants her to stay quiet about something.

Will the cops be able to work through their differences, or will this drive Chase to investigate further what Kristina is keeping secret?

Anna and Jason face danger with Sidwell

After getting an invite back to Sidwell’s compound, Anna and Jason think they are in the clear, but that’s not the case.

He knows something is off with them, but he has no idea they are there to save Lucky and bring him home.

However, it seems an explosion may catch them off-guard. We know Lucky isn’t dying, and the odds of Anna or Jason taking a hit are slim.

Will Holly (Emma Samms) be the helping hand Anna and Jason need to get Lucky to safety and bring him home to save Lulu?

The next few weeks will launch things into overdrive for November sweeps, and we expect things will heat up with the Lulu and the Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) storylines.

Will Lucky be the one to save Lulu from dying?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.