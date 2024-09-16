General Hospital spoilers: Kristina struggles and Anna reunites with Holly

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week is coming in hot.

Last week left off with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) being handcuffed by Mac (John J. York) as she was placed under arrest.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) left a mess in the wake of her grief. While she didn’t kill Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington), all signs point to her.

Alexis is ready to protect her daughter, even at the cost of her freedom. However, everyone knows it was Sonny (Maurice Benard) who shot and killed Agent Cates after he attacked his family.

Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) time is running out, and Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) are on the case.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Kristina wants to confess

After realizing it was Molly (Kristen Vaganos) who told the police she left the house the night of Agent Cates’ murder, Kristina confronts her sister.

The confrontation doesn’t go over well, as Molly accuses her sister of being the reason their mom was arrested.

Kristina is filled with guilt, and she tells Alexis in the holding room that she will confess. However, that is not what the mom of three wants to hear.

The General Hospital preview video shows Kristina and her support system gathered in the courtroom, presumably for Alexis’ bail hearing.

Will she fly off the handle and confess? Michael (Chad Duell) is working overtime to keep his sister on track, as he also needs to protect their father.

Anna and Jason interrupt Holly’s plan

Friday’s cliffhanger showed Jason and Anna meeting on a plane to look for Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

He is the only hope for Lulu, and everyone is working overtime to bring him home.

However, when Holly (Emma Samms) spots Anna and Jason at the event she is at, it won’t be a happy reunion.

She has worked hard to gain the trust of Lucky’s captor and believes she is close to getting the jewels. Her efforts must pay off, and she isn’t willing to sacrifice all she’s worked hard for.

Holly and Anna’s reunion will be a good one. Their common bond is Robert (Tristan Rogers), who will hopefully help Anna and Jason in their quest to free Lucky and bring him back to Port Charles.

This storyline is expected to drag a bit because while Lulu has been recast, a date for the actress’ first air date has yet to be revealed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.