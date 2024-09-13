General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny issues a challenge, Anna and Jason team up, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit ABC soap tease that viewers will see more of the same.

Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is dead, and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is suspect number one. Next week, that doesn’t change.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) does his best to help his child’s mother, but Kristina (Kate Mansi) is his first priority.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is ready to find Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), and Jason (Steve Burton) is right there with her.

Ric (Rick Hearst) is still putzing around Port Charles, and his sights are set on Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Alexis’ problems continue

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been missing while her mother and sister have been thrown to the wolves.

Next week, she and Alexis put their heads together to figure out what happened on the night Jagger Cates was murdered. Neither is sure where Kristina was for sure, but viewers know she was visiting the baby she lost.

Spoilers tease that they come up with a theory that could alleviate the pressure on Alexis. However, we don’t think it’ll go as planned.

Things get worse for Alexis by mid-week when she isn’t prepared for what happens.

Finding Lucky

Jason and Anna are teaming up to save Lucky, and it seems they may encounter something neither is prepared for.

The group has moved, and they are going in nearly blind. Imagine their surprise when they learn Holly (Emma Samms) is there willingly while Lucky is being held captive.

However, because Lulu (Alexa Havins) is in dire straits, we assume they will bring him home one way or another. However, how long this storyline will take to play out remains to be seen.

More Port Charles news

Elizabeth should keep her guard up as Ric wants to rekindle things with her. She should know better, but will she act with her mind or heart?

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) confides in Dex (Evan Hofer) again. The writers hint that more could come from these two, especially with her compromised state of mind. She is heavily focused on making Kristina pay for the murder she believes she committed.

Also, Trina (Tabyana Ali) will find time to spend with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Expect things to pick up a bit more as fall comes barreling in.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.