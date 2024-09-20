General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly and Brennan catch up, TJ seeks advice, and Sonny’s mess

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that time is of the essence.

The storyline to bring Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) home is in full swing. With NuLulu (Alexa Havins) already hired, it’s only a matter of time before she debuts.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is wrapped up in a big mess. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) taking the fall for what he did isn’t going over well, as Kristina (Kate Mansi) continues to spiral.

Everything seems to be focused on those two major storylines. They will likely be the ones that take us into November sweeps and possibly beyond.

There’s also some Nina (Cynthia Watros), Drew (Cameron Mathison), and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) thrown in for good measure.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Carly and Brennan take meetings

Carly (Laura Wright) is waiting to hear about Lucky’s whereabouts and whether Jason (Steve Burton) is bringing him home.

Brennan (Charles Mesure) has been a helpful ally for Carly, and the chemistry between them is through the roof.

However, Sonny may have an issue with that because she is his alibi, and they must keep their front up.

Jason warned her about getting involved with Brennan, but he’s become her knight in shining armor. The two will spend more time together at the end of the week.

Alexis takes counsel

Sonny hired Martin (Michael E. Knight) to represent Alexis against the federal agent prosecutor.

She is currently being held without bail, and Heather (Alley Mills) is her cellmate. Getting out of there is a high priority, and Martin may be able to work something out.

However, we shouldn’t get our hopes up because unless Sonny comes out with the truth, Alexis looks incredibly guilty.

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco/Lindsay Hartley) has a conversation with Sonny, and she seems to know more than she’s letting on.

Other Port Charles tidbits

TJ (Tajh Bellow) is having a hard time grieving the loss of his daughter. Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is checked out, and he’s also having trouble dealing with that.

Next week, he will confide in Curtis (Donnell Turner) and get advice that helps him lean on Stella (Vernee Watson). She is wise, and having TJ talk with her may comfort him.

Speaking of Stella, look for her to make time for Tracy (Jane Elliot). Together, they could dominate the screen; we are here for it.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are about to butt heads, and it will be the first time the two haven’t been on the same page. Something tells us it has everything to do with Jagger Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) murder.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.