Is Sasha leaving General Hospital?

Could Port Charles be down another resident?

That could be true if what Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) said in the General Hospital preview comes to fruition.

There has been speculation that Sasha was exiting after being written into a corner, and the changes made to the storyline revealed she was Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly’s (Emma Samms) daughter.

Her friendship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) dissipated after she learned about what happened between her and Drew (Cameron Mathison). Sasha mostly kept it a secret, only sharing it with Cody (Josh Kelly) before they split.

However, after a bad night for both Sasha and Micheal (Chad Duell) and several drinks between them, they fell into old habits and slept together.

That one night has changed things for Sasha forever.

Could Sasha and Michael leave General Hospital together?

In the General Hospital preview for Friday’s episode, Sasha tells Maxie (Kirsten Storms) that she is leaving Port Charles.

Maxie is the only person who knows she is pregnant but is unaware that Michael is the father. Sasha had planned just to put the pregnancy on a one-night stand, and no one would be any wiser.

The big coincidence is that Chad Duell will leave General Hospital in the next few weeks. He announced the news himself, and it was confirmed that the role of Michael would not be recast.

With Michael riding off into the sunset, we can’t help but wonder if he takes Sasha with him. Could the two disappear to welcome their child somewhere other than Port Charles?

Sasha no longer serves a purpose

Sasha is a character who could stay or go as her purpose in Port Charles continues to change.

When she was paired up with Cody, they seemed involved in a front-burner storyline. That was a bust when they brought Holly back to reveal they were cousins and could no longer be in a relationship.

Sasha’s Scorpion nature ties her heavily into General Hospital’s rich history, but Robert and Holly left, and it’s unclear if or when they will return.

As for her contract status, it was rumored that Sofia Mattsson re-signed with the ABC soap. However, General Hospital executives typically do not comment on contract statuses.

As she tells Maxie whether Sasha will leave Port Charles remains in the air. She could go with Michael, especially because she is carrying his child.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.