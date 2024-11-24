Michael on General Hospital: Will the role be recast?

General Hospital is losing another long-time cast member in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) revealed his decision to leave the ABC soap.

Typically, cast members and the show don’t comment on exits and casting decisions, but that changed when Chad announced his exit on his social media channels.

Given the storylines Michael is part of, it seemed that a recast would be inevitable. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

After Chad made his announcement and got General Hospital fans questioning things, executive producer Frank Valentini made a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Will there be a Michael recast?

Frank Valentini confirms Chad Duell General Hospital exit and recast information

Typically, Frank Valentini doesn’t comment much on comings and goings unless he has a soft spot for the actor.

He didn’t discuss Kelly Monaco’s firing or exit as Sam McCall but took to X to confirm Chad Duell’s exit and the plans for Michael.

Frank said, “I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell’s forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital. I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH. (1/2)”

Frank Valentini confirmed Chad’s exit and praised him. Pic credit: @valentinifrank/X

Despite Michael’s involvement in central storylines on General Hospital, there are no plans to recast the role. Frank confirmed the exit would happen in the new year, so plans have already been in motion.

Frank “promises” a great story for Michael and his family.

Frank Valentini confirms Michael will not be recast. Pic credit: @valentinifrank/X

When will Chad and Michael exit General Hospital?

Based on Frank’s statement and the idea that there will be a storyline based on the exit, we suspect Chad may stick around into February sweeps.

Chad likely gave the show time to wrap up before stepping out of the role he held for nearly 15 years.

What the storyline will be remains a mystery, though. Currently, Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are having marital issues. She is sleeping with Drew (Cameron Mathison), and his one-night stand with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) may have produced a baby.

We’ll be interested to see where it goes as November sweeps end this week, and there are several loose ends to tie up before Chad and Michael exit the ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.