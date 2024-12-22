General Hospital stars celebrate at annual holiday party

While the people of Port Charles are gearing up for Christmas, the actors recently celebrated the holiday season at the annual holiday party.

Several actors are good friends behind the scenes, making gathering with their co-stars much more fun.

Over the years, they have shared moments from their holiday celebration, and this year is no different.

Despite the losses this year, many actors attended the party, enjoying time with some of the people they filmed with.

With things changing heading into 2025, seeing the fun had at the holiday party was a treat for General Hospital fans.

As the studio goes dark for the holiday break, the people of Port Charles will still be around to keep us entertained.

General Hospital stars share holiday party snaps

There were quite a few shares on Instagram from some of the General Hospital actors.

Tabyana Ali (Trina) shared a carousel of photos featuring several of her co-stars.

Brook Kerr (Portia) and Donnell Turner (Curtis) were in several photos, highlighting the actors’ relationship on and off screen. Jens Austin Astrup (Kai) also popped up in the share.

Chloe Lanier (Nelle) also appeared in a photo, which prompted speculation she may return. She was there because she is involved with Josh Kelly (Cody).

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) also shared a carousel of snaps. Included in shots with her were Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), Chad Duell (Michael), Josh Swickard (Chase), Frank Valentini (the EP of General Hospital), and Kristen Vaganos (Molly).

What’s happening on General Hospital in 2025?

As the people of Port Charles move into the new year, they will have plenty to look forward to.

Chad Duell announced his exit as Michael, and with confirmation that the role won’t be recast, we suspect he will leave town as Willow and Drew (Cameron Mathison) continue to get closer.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) is back, and it seems as if the chemistry between her and Cody is being tested. That could damage those involved, especially with the lingering feelings between her and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

First, though, they need to make it through Christmas. Things at Carly’s (Laura Wright) get complicated because she invites Jack (Charles Mesure) to join her family for the holiday.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is attempting to help Willow, but she is falling for Drew as they spend Christmas Eve together at Nina’s. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) reached out to Ric (Rick Hearst), hoping she could give Molly a decent holiday with both her parents.

The Christmas holiday brings a short week for the ABC soap, but there will be plenty of drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.