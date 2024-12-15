5 General Hospital characters we don’t need

General Hospital could easily cut some of the cast.

The ABC soap is known for keeping an overly bloated cast, especially if the cast members came from another soap like One Life to Live or were hand-picked by executive producer Frank Valentini.

Over the last few months, there has been uproar about General Hospital’s choice to fire Kelly Monaco (Sam), one of the most popular actresses on the show. They killed her off in the most despicable way, recently revealing she died at the hands of Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

A few weeks ago, Chad Duell revealed he was exiting the ABC soap as Michael, and Frank confirmed they would not be recasting the role. While that is one less character to bloat the cast, being involved in one of the bigger storylines and just vanishing without a recast makes no sense.

Last week, Evan Hofer exited the show with Dex killed off by Cyrus. The serial killer storyline is refreshing, but the victims could have been chosen to suit viewers’ wishes better.

Here are 5 General Hospital characters we no longer need in Port Charles.

Natalia

Listen, Eva LaRue was great on All My Children as Maria Santos, but Natalia does not need to be in Port Charles.

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) is gone, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) doesn’t need another love interest.

Her coming to town was to shake things up between Blaze and Kristina (Kate Mansi), and her mission was accomplished. She has no ties to Port Charles, and her involvement in Deception can be glossed over.

Gio

Another kid from Bensonhurst wasn’t necessary at all. Giovanni Mazza is incredibly talented, and his violin skills are unmatched, but he doesn’t “fit” into the storylines.

There are rumblings that he has another connection to Port Charles. Perhaps his mother is someone we all know despite him believing she died. Or, it’s his father in Port Charles.

However you spin it, the character is pointless. Yes, he fits in with the young adult scene, but the writing is cheesy and underwhelming.

Drew

Can we please get rid of Drew? This character is nothing like the one viewers came to love when played by Billy Miller.

Cameron Mathison has been on soaps for years, and it’s time we get a break. His take on Drew isn’t one we want; honestly, we are ready for him to head to Washington, D.C., permanently.

The Quartermaine family was fine without him when he was presumed dead, and they will be fine without him again. The only tie he has right now is Scout (Cosette Abinante), but she could easily move in with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) or stay at the Quartermaine mansion for good.

Brad/Lucas

We love Parry Shen, but Brad needs to go without a storyline.

This puppy dog obsession with Lucas (Van Hasis) is too much. They have had so much happen between them; either reunite them and give them a happy storyline or take Brad away.

We would choose Brad to stay, but the hospital needs doctors, and Lucas was brought back, so we might as well keep him.

They are pretty interchangeable at this point.

Kristina

Now that the surrogacy storyline is over, we can let Kristina (Kate Mansi) disappear for a while.

There is no storyline for her except for becoming a mini-version of her father. Her love life is non-existent, and she is stuck on losing the baby she was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

She has pushed everyone away, and at this point, we’d rather watch Molly attempt to rebuild her life and find someone else she is romantically interested in than Kristina continuing to mope around and plot revenge.

Who do you think should be pulled from Port Charles? Let us know in the comment section below!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.