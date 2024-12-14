Steve Burton reflects on General Hospital’s Quartermaine legacy

Things are changing at General Hospital, and one of the biggest ones is Jason (Steve Burton) moving back into the Quartermaine mansion.

Since the accident, Jason hasn’t considered himself a Quartermaine, preferring his life with Sonny (Maurice Benard) over the business-savvy family.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has always been someone he can depend on, and his relationship with Emily (Natalia Livingston) was incredibly special.

Jason is now forced to be there for his son because of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death. He and Dante (Dominica Zamprogna) decided raising the kids together would be best, and Drew (Cameron Mathison) is seemingly on board.

During a recent break on the set of General Hospital, Steve gave followers an inside look at the Quartermaine foyer, complete with the photos of Quartermaines past on the table.

The Quartermaines were a massive part of the show, and as the number of Qs continues to dwindle, Steve asked viewers about their favorite family member.

On Instagram, Steve Burton gave followers a little look at the foyer of the Quartermaine mansion.

He captioned his share, “Blessed to join @generalhospitalabc as a Q. Now that Jason is back in the house, it brings back a lot of memories. So much fun was had with Edward, Lila, Alan, Monica, Ned, Tracy, AJ, Emily and others I’m sure I’m forgetting lol. Who’s your fave Q?”

Which Quartermaines are still on General Hospital now?

Obviously, Jason is still around despite not claiming the name. His sons, Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Jake (Hudson West), are both Quartermaine heirs.

Ned (Wally Kurth) still lives at the mansion. His daughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), is also a Quartermaine heir.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is still alive and kicking, wreaking havoc in the mansion.

Michael (Chad Duell) is AJ’s (Sean Kanan) son, which means his children, Wiley and Amelia, are also Quartermaine heirs.

The new generation of Quartermaines isn’t like the older ones, though. When Alan (Stuart Damon), Lila (Anna Lee), Edward (John Ingle), and Monica were all active, things were much more dramatic.

Gone are the days of the chaotic Thanksgiving dinners that ended with pizza delivery and the holiday celebrations. The hospital drama is considerably less since the days of Alan and Monica there, which has set the focus more on Sonny and the mob.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.