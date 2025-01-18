Kirsten Storms weight loss highlighted as Maxie’s General Hospital wardrobe gets update

Kirsten Storms’ weight loss has been a hot topic of conversation.

The General Hospital star battled some health issues, which in turn caused weight gain.

Recently, Kirsten’s character, Maxie Jones, had a wardrobe update, which had viewers wondering how the blonde beauty was able to shed the pounds.

It’s been a transformative year for the actress, who has been involved in some hot-button storylines.

Maxie and Lulu (Alexa Havins) have been reunited, and we hope that means more of the two on the small screen in the future.

A recent episode of General Hospital saw Kirsten’s Maxie wearing a red leather jacket, which highlighted her recent weight loss.

How did Kirsten Storms lose weight?

Kirsten Storms has been killing it in the gym.

She has shared various workout videos over the last several months, the most recent on her Instagram in November.

The General Hospital actress wrote, “Parts of this workout are not my favorite, but I can appreciate that the more I do these exercises the better I get at them. I’ve learned to enjoy starting my day with something that physically challenges me and is also an emotional cleanse of sorts. It feels good to prioritize myself…and have biceps. (They’re small, but they are there.) Oh, and I edited out the parts where I’m talking s**t. That made this video a whopping 48 seconds. 🙆🏼‍♀️”

What’s coming up for Maxie on General Hospital?

Maxie and Lulu are reunited, and if Lulu has her way, they may work together at Deception.

She is back with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and raising their family. They dealt with the death of Sam (Kelly Monaco), which affected them both.

The relationship between Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Maxie has also been highlighted. She is the first one Sasha told about her pregnancy, and they are family. Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has facilitated things between them, and both vowed to be there for Sasha.

There isn’t a hot-button story for Maxie right now, which is likely why her weight loss is noticeable when she appears on-screen. It’s been a work in progress for the actress, who has battled health concerns that took her off the show for a while.

It seems things are getting better for her, and Kirsten is enjoying her time in the gym or at least seeing the results she’s seen since beginning her journey.

Kirsten Storms is looking better than ever these days.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.