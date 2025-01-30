Is Ian leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on fans’ minds as Y&R pulled a fast one on viewers today.

The hit CBS soap has undoubtedly kept fans on their toes over the past few weeks.

That was the case again this week with the fallout of Ian (Ray Wise) and the Newman family at the ranch.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ian were both shot amid a struggle with their lives hanging in the balance.

When the ambulances arrived, Ian was pronounced dead, giving closure to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

So, does this mean Ian is really dead?

After all, this is Genoa City, and people always come back from the dead.

Is Ian leaving Young and the Restless?

Instead of making Y&R fans wonder if Ian is dead, the CBS soap answered the question at the end of the episode. Ian opened his eyes in the ambulance, revealing that the villain wasn’t dead.

The Young and the Restless has set the stage for Ian to come back at some point. It seems Ian is leaving Y&R for now with the door open to have him wreak havoc again.

February sweeps begin next week. The writers could be setting the stage for Ian to make a move the Newman family never saw coming.

Nikki, Victor, Sharon, and Mariah are all breathing a sigh of relief that Ian is dead. In the soap world, trouble is on the horizon when people get too comfortable.

Then again, Ian could be MIA for a while as the writers wait for the perfect time to unleash him back on Genoa City.

Ian is awake! Will he continue to terrorize Genoa City residents?#YR pic.twitter.com/rrhmDaR7P4 — DaytimeSoapStop (@DaytimeSoapStop) January 30, 2025

Ray Wise delivers an Emmy-worthy performance on Y&R

The face-off between Ian and Victor was the stuff that soaps are made of, and it’s all because of their portrayers. Eric and Ray brought their A-game and more to those scenes.

Even though we will sing Eric’s praises daily for his performances as Victor, Ray deserves his props this time around. Ray played the evil villain so well that he made us love to hate him.

During the scenes with Victor and the rest of the Newman family, Ray’s portrayal of Ian almost had us rooting for him to come out on top.

It’s a clear sign an actor is good at their job when they play an evil character so well that fans love to hate them. That was the case with Ian, thanks to Ray, and despite some not liking the character, we can all agree the actor is beyond talented.

What do you think of the end of Ian’s storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.