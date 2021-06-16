The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tara threatens Summer

Tara doesn’t mince words with Summer and she wants Kyle’s fiance to leave town. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal two women plot to take down another with lies, schemes, and threats that can’t be ignored.

CBS dropped a new preview video for Y&R that confirms what fans have long thought about Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). She is far from the victim she has been acting like since she returned to Genoa City.

It turns out Tara is more like her ruthless husband Ashland (Richard Burgi) than the damsel in distress she has been playing for the Abbott family.

Tara uses Kyle to threaten Summer to leave town

Kyle (Michael Mealor) loves being a dad to Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), even though he’s only known the boy for a hot minute. The bond hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tara or Summer (Hunter King). Tara uses Kyle’s love for Harrison and Summer’s love for Kyle to get what she wants.

In the Y&R video, Tara talks to Summer about how awful it would be if something came between Kyle and Harrison. Summer knows a threat when she sees one and calls Tara out on her words.

Tara bluntly tells Summer she either leaves the country or Tara will make sure Kyle never sees his son again. Oh yes, she did! Tara went for the jugular.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Summer faces a life-changing decision this week. It looks like it’s not Eric’s (John McCook) Italy job offer but rather to break Kyle’s heart or rat out Tara.

Tara and Sally scheming together

Now that Eric (John McCook) has agreed to hire Summer for the job in Italy, Sally’s ready to put the next phase of her scheme in motion.

After planting the seed that Summer was running for the position, which Sally faked she lost out on, Sally must ensure Summer accepts the job. That’s where Tara comes into play. Tara’s threat to Summer is the perfect way for Sally and Tara to get Summer to go to Italy.

Fans know that Sally wants Summer gone for business reasons and revenge too. However, the reason Tara joined forces with Sally has yet to be revealed.

Perhaps Tara really does love Kyle, or maybe she simply wants another meal ticket. A sick Ashland did just cut her out of his will.

Whatever the reason, Tara agrees to threaten Summer to get Kyle’s love out of town. The move makes it pretty clear there’s a whole lot more to Tara than meets the eye.

Do you think Summer will fall for Tara’s threat and leave Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.