Sally wants Summer out of Genoa City, but will the character really leave town? Pic credit: CBS

Is Summer leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the character’s life is turned upside down on the hit CBS soap opera.

There have been quite a few casting shakeups on the daytime drama that have fans worried about Summer (Hunter King).

First, Donny Boaz was suddenly fired, and Chance has been MIA ever since. Then Sasha Calle exited the role of Lola after being cast as Supergirl.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Why do fans think Summer is leaving Y&R?

One reason fans are concerned for Summer’s future is the current storyline. Summer is extremely vulnerable right now thanks to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his baby mama drama involving Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

Ever since Tara and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) moved into the Abbott mansion, Summer has been struggling. The Young and the Restless spoilers even tease that Summer starts to spiral as DNA tests confirm Kyle is Harrison’s father.

Plus, Sally (Courtney Hope) has teamed up with Ashland (Richard Burgi) to get Summer out of Genoa City. Summer keeps playing right into Sally and Ashland’s hands, too, thanks to her doubts about her future with Kyle.

There’s a good chance Summer could fall into their trap and leave town for a while, thinking it’s best for Kyle. That would, of course, be a storyline reason for Summer to exit Y&R temporarily, but there is another reason Summer may not stick around the CBS soap opera.

Is Summer leaving The Young and the Restless?

In February 2020, news broke that Hunter had been cast in a new ABC comedy, Prospect. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the comedy was put on hold.

As of now, the pilot for the ABC comedy has yet to be filmed. However, should the network move forward with Prospect, it would likely mean Hunter would have to leave the CBS daytime drama.

When Hunter starred on Life in Pieces as Clementine, she could be part of both shows for a couple of reasons.

One, both were CBS shows. The second is because Life in Pieces was an ensemble, which means Hunter’s shooting schedule was lighter.

Hunter has been booked as the main character for Prospect, meaning her shooting schedule would be much stricter.

So, is Summer leaving Y&R? The answer is probably not yet, but that doesn’t mean the daytime drama isn’t planning a shocking bombshell causing the character to exit the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.