The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Amanda gets news, Summer spirals, and Kyle’s family chaos

Kyle works to protect his family and relationship with Summer. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease that life in Genoa City gets pretty messy as truth bombs explode all over town.

May sweeps are over, but there is still plenty of juicy stories with twists and turns to keep fans on their toes.

Plus, Mishael Morgan returns as Amanda. Karla Mosley was a great temp, Amanda. However, as the storyline of Amanda’s father heats up, it will be nice for fans to have Misheal back.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Speaking of Amanda, she wants answers about her father and her mother’s family. Amanda hires a private detective, Denise (Telma Hopkins), to help dig into her past. Denise informs Amanda of yet another bombshell family secret.

Who’s the daddy Ashland or Kyle?

Harrison’s (Kellen Enriquez) paternity test story will be front and center next week. The results are in, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) is the father.

Fans aren’t convinced Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) is telling the truth or that she didn’t tamper with the results to manipulate Kyle and the Abbott family.

However, Ashland (Richard Burgi) believes the results are accurate. He is left angry and devastated. Ashland wants revenge on Kyle, so he puts his plan with Sally (Courtney Hope) to get Summer (Hunter King) out of town in motion.

His plan with Sally isn’t the only thing helping Ashland. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is there to lend a shoulder for Ashland to lean on. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spots the chemistry between Ashland and Victoria, putting her in protective mama mode.

Jack (Peter Bergman) prepares for Ashland to retaliate against Kyle and Jabot or both. The Abbott heir pulls out all the stops to keep Ashland at bay.

Summer struggles

The news Kyle is Harrison’s father hits Summer hard. Summer feels like an outsider watching Tara and Kyle with their son. As Tara and Kyle grow closer, Summer struggles to deal with her new reality.

Summer turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) of all people for advice. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) try to find a way to help their daughter without meddling too much.

By the end of the week, Kyle makes a decision about his future with Harrison, Tara, and Summer.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) scheme to take down ChanceCom. Adam has a plan to get even with Billy (Jason Thompson) that makes Nick wonder if Adam has really changed his evil ways.

Victor visits Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to make sure she sticks with the plan. The mustache warns Chelsea not to mess with their arrangement.

While Chelsea deals with Victor, her pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) faces the fallout of telling Kevin (Greg Rikaart) the truth about Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) poisoning. Kevin forces Chloe to make a confession but to who?

It’s another must-see week of the fantastic CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.