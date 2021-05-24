The Young and the Restless spoilers: A Neil Winters tribute

Y&R pays tribute to Neil and Kristoff St. John in a special episode. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that a very special stand-alone episode will take place to honor an iconic Genoa City resident and the legendary actor who played him.

Friends and family gather to pay tribute to Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) two years after his death. The loss of Kristoff and Neil is still felt today on the hit CBS soap opera, so fans can expect the tribute episode to be pretty powerful.

Gathering to remember Neil

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) plan a tribute to their father that they feel he would enjoy and bring those who loved Neil closer to him. The event honoring Neil also serves as a way for Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) to get to know his father a little bit better.

The Y&R preview video features Jack (Peter Bergman) doing a voice-over inviting people to come to see what a gift Neil was to the town and those who knew him. Lily, Devon, and Moses are featured staring emotionally at a plague honoring Neil.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also appears in the video too. She lays a flower below a photo of Neil. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Neil’s nephew, Nate (Sean Dominic), are also slated to be part of the special episode.

What can fans expect from the special Neil episode?

Along with several Genoa City residents coming together to remember Neil, the episode will also feature some of Neil’s most memorable moments. Yes, there will be plenty of flashbacks, including where Neil and Dru (Victoria Rowell) welcome Devon into their family.

Kristoff played Neil for nearly three decades, so CBS had a lot of material to choose from for the tribute. Other flashbacks will feature Neil with his good friends, like Jack, Victor, and of course, the iconic Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper).

If the preview video is any indication, fans are in for one emotional episode. A box of tissues will be necessary as the hit daytime drama remembers a beloved man gone way too soon.

The Neil tribute episode airs on Friday, May 28.

This is not the first time The Young and the Restless has honored Kristoff St. John and Neil Winters. Following Kristoff’s death in February 2019, the CBS show paid tribute to him at the end of an episode.

In April 2019, Y&R aired a few emotional episodes surrounding the sudden death of Neil that honored the character and Kristoff. The town came together to mourn the loss, while the actors dealt with the blow of losing their real-life friend.

Neil and Kristoff may be gone, but they are never forgotten.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.