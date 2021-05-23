The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam visits Chelsea and Sally corners Ashland

Sally meets up with Ashland which is bad news for Kyle and Summer. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal fans of the CBS soap opera are in store for some jaw-dropping moments as May sweeps comes to an end.

It’s not all about showdowns, blowouts, and scheming in for Genoa City, though. Two fan-favorites put together a tribute to honor their father that will leave viewers in tears.

Adam’s visit enrages Chelsea

Now that he’s determined to be a better man, Adam (Mark Grossman) wants to be the best father possible to his son. There is one obstacle in his way of doing that though — Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Adam finally decides to visit his scheming ex in the mental hospital. He pleads with Chelsea to let him see Conor (Judah Mackey). After all, Adam’s a free man now. A point he uses to remind Chelsea the only reason she secured a restraining order against him was because he was a fugitive.

The Y&R preview video features Chelsea, shouting “No” at her ex with a look of pure hatred on her face.

Ashland meets up with Ashland

In a very Sally (Courtney Hope) like move, the fiery redhead corners Ashland (Richard Burgi) at Society. Sally informs the business mogul they need to have a discussion. She also spills that Ashland will be pleased they met once he hears what she has to say.

Sally and Summer (Hunter King) had another heated blowup about Kyle (Michael Mealor) last week. It’s a safe bet the information Sally tells Ashland has everything to do with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner), Kyle, and little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashland issues a harsh warning to Jack (Peter Bergman), which could mean both men finally learn the extent of Kyle and Tara’s relationship. Plus, Kyle takes a paternity test to determine if Harrison is his son or not.

Devon and Lily honor Neil

Two years after his death, Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) put together a walking tour of Genoa City to honor Neil (Kristoff St. John). What starts as a way to help Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) learn about his father becomes much more for those close to Neil.

While organizing the event, Devon ponders how proud Neil would have been of the tribute. Lily gushes it will be an event that brings people into Neil’s world.

The stand-alone episode paying tribute to Neil and Kristoff airs Friday, May 28. Fans won’t want to miss the trip down memory lane honoring a great man.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.