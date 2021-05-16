The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Sally face-off, Kevin questions Chloe, and Ashland plots

Summer and Sally once again prove they will never be friends on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit; CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal two enemies fight, a marriage in crisis, another relationship hits a snag, and an unlikely alliance spells trouble.

The action and drama are running wild all over Genoa City. Several lives will be changed forever as truth bombs are dropped, scheming plots unfold, and a good old-fashioned catfight takes center stage.

Yes, it’s a week filled with those jaw-dropping moments that make the CBS soap opera a hit.

Fights, truth bombs, and scheming

Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) walking in on Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) engagement party has a ripple effect for the couple.

The last thing Summer needs after the interruption at her engagement party is to deal with Sally (Courtney Hope). Unfortunately for Summer, the fiery redhead is on hand to watch all the drama go down.

Summer wastes no time calling out Sally for being giddy about the night being ruined. Sally doesn’t back down and reminds Summer her fiancé is a cheater.

The message doesn’t sit well with Summer, who halls off at slaps Sally across the face. Although the Y&R preview ends there, fans know this is about to become a catfight. Sally isn’t about to let Summer get away with slapping her.

Later, Kyle drops the bombshell to Summer that he has to go public about his affair with Tara and Harrison’s paternity. It’s a move that turns their lives upside down.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashland (Richard Burgi) has a heated exchange with Kyle. Perhaps the ruthless business mogul tries to persuade Kyle from spilling his dirty little secrets.

Ashland and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) meet to discuss making a deal. There’s a good chance those two are plotting revenge against Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

After all, neither of them are fans of Adam and Victor at the moment.

Relationships in question

It’s time for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to face the firing squad of her husband. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) demands to know if Chloe helped Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) poison Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Chloe is guilty as sin, but will she admit that to Kevin?

Now that they have agreed to move in together, Billy (Jason Thompson) wants them to find a place immediately. Billy puts the wheels in motion to take his and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship to the next level.

Lily isn’t quite on the same page as her man. Billy’s surprise list of places to look at catches her off guard, and she realizes things are moving too fast.

Buckle up Y&R fans. The next few episodes will be one wild ride.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.