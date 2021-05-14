The Young and the Restless: Is Lola leaving Y&R?

Lola makes a life change this week on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: Bravo

The Young and the Restless fans want to know if Lola (Sasha Calle) is leaving Y&R following the character’s sudden departure on today’s episode.

Lola shocked her brother Reay (Jordi Vilasuso) by revealing she had an incredible job offer in Florida. It didn’t take long for Rey to realize the job was exactly what his sister wanted.

The Rosales siblings share some sweet banter as Lola gives her brother advice regarding his marriage to Sharon (Sharon Case). They also express their love for each other and promise to always be there for the other one.

Is Lola leaving Y&R?

Rey and Lola shared several heartfelt scenes that served as a goodbye for fans without the characters ever uttering those words.

Yes, Lola is leaving The Young and the Restless. The character is off to her dream job in Florida, while actress Sasha Calle takes on the role of Supergirl in the Flash film.

In February, news broke that Sasha was cast as Supergirl, making history as the first Latina Supergirl ever in the DC universe. The actress shared a video of her breaking down in tears upon learning the news she was Supergirl.

There was no way Sasha could play both Supergirl and Lola. So, it was only a matter of time before Lola left Genoa City or had a new face.

Will The Young and the Restless recast Lola?

When Faith (Reylynn Caster) was recast, the character never left the canvas. Faith was in the middle of a high-profile storyline, so the character simply had a different face one day.

However, in the case of Lola, the writers chose to send her out of town. Lola has been on the back burner since her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor) imploded.

The character has only been used as a support system for other Genoa City residents like Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Nate (Sean Dominic), and of course Rey. Having Lola head to Florida allows the writers to determine if the character should be recast or not.

After all, it isn’t cheap to make a hit soap opera, and losing a cast member is one way to help keep the cost down. It makes sense not to recast the role unless the writers have a more significant storyline for Lola.

Fans likely haven’t seen the last of Lola on Y&R, but for now, the character has been written off the daytime drama.

