The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chloe and Adam argue, Victor plots, and Jack helps Kyle

Chloe gives Adam a reality check as the two exchange a war of words on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease chaos erupts throughout Genoa City.

May sweeps brings fans another week of jaw-dropping moments that will have them glued to their TV screens. It’s not all drama. There is some romance in the air too.

Chloe faces off with Adam

Hot on the heels of being exonerated for poisoning Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Adam (Mark Grossman) makes a beeline for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Adam takes a couple of jabs at Chloe for helping Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) frame him.

Chloe reminds Adam he’s the root of all Chelsea’s problems. She blames Adam for pushing Chelsea to the brink with all his lying and his feelings for Sharon (Sharon Case).

Lucky for Chloe, she has Kevin (Greg Rikaart) on her side. Kevin defends his wife when allegations are made against her.

By the end of the week, Chelsea issues an apology to someone. All bets are on Chloe since she helped Chelsea carry out her crazy plan.

Victor has the upper hand

Now that Adam is a free man and Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) health crisis is over, Victor (Eric Braeden) returns to making bold moves.

The mustache is coming for ChancComm. Victor thinks he has the upper hand in the war thanks to getting Cyaxares from Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Victor shouldn’t count Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) out. The couple goes to great lengths to stop Victor and Adam.

On the family front, Victor pushes Adam and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to end their feud. It’s a move Victor thinks will help him take down Billy boy once and for all.

Kyle in crisis again

After two surprise guests show up at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) engagement party, Kyle must face his father.

Jack (Peter Bergman) begins to wonder if Kyle is the father of Tara’s (Elizabeth Leiner) son, Harrison. Although Kyle manages to keep the truth from his father, it doesn’t last too long.

Thanks to battling it out with Ashland again, Kyle scrambles to keep the fallout from impacting Jabot or the rest of the Abbott family. The fight also forces Kyle to make a major decision that will disrupt his life with Summer.

Even though Kyle is pushing him away, Jack works hard to find a way to get his son to open up to him. Truth be told, Jack already knows what’s up but needs to hear it from Kyle.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) keeps a secret from Nick, while Rey makes a promise to Sharon about their marriage. Plus, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) plans a surprise for Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Amanda (Karla Mosley) plays a dangerous game with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) when she won’t cooperate with her.

Oh, what another exciting week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.