The Young and the Restless spoilers: A special Adam episode focuses on redemption, fate, and his future

Adam questions his life choices on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal fans can expect an episode entirely devoted to Adam (Mark Grossman), and it will be must-see entertainment.

Adam has been the focus on the hit CBS soap opera for months now. The show is setting to stage to either redeem Adam or turn him into a bad guy once and for all.

It all goes down while Adam is under anesthesia to donate a kidney to Faith (Reylynn Caster).

A game of chess

Spoilers for Y&R teased the Adam stand-alone episode, revealing it is chess-themed, and Sharon (Sharon Case) is his savior queen. CBS has dropped a new preview video giving fans more insight into what to expect from the Adam-centric show.

The video takes place in black and white, which means the episode will likely be in that format too. Adam dreams of a game that will determine his destiny. Victor (Eric Braeden) is on hand to explain to his son exactly what is at stake.

In true Adam fashion, he questions the advice he receives from his father, making it appear as though Adam has no intention of changing.

Fans know chess plays a pivotal role in the Newman family. It’s fitting that the episode focused on Adam is centered around a game so embedded into the family that Adam has tried hard to both fit into and escape.

Last shot a redemption

Billy’s (Jason Thompson) obsession with Adam makes him the perfect person to taunt Adam in his dream episode. Old Billy boy lets his nemesis know it’s do-or-die time.

If Adam doesn’t start thinking about things differently, then he will end up with absolutely nothing. Despite their vast differences, Adam does appear to take Billy’s words to heart.

The preview video doesn’t reveal the other stars in the Adam stand-alone episode. However, fans should plan on Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who isn’t a fan of her half-brother, giving her two cents about Adam’s possible redemption.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) should also be on hand to give his input, especially since his feelings regarding Adam are mixed these days. Plus, it wouldn’t be an Adam episode without Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), the other woman in his life.

Now, if Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) show up in the dream, the Adam episode will be perfect. Those two women, no doubt, will have a lot of thoughts on if Adam can change or not.

The episode focused on Adam, his redemption, fate, and future will take place on Thursday, May 13.

Do you think Adam can be redeemed? Do you want him to be redeemed?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.