The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Neil tribute episode, Victor shocks Amanda, and Nick fights

Fans see the not so nice side of Nick on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal it will be an emotional week in Genoa City.

As May sweeps begin to wind down, the daytime drama will keep fans on their toes with one wild ride. New and unlikely alliances form that will change the game for several pivotal characters.

Plus, Y&R honors the legendary actor Kristoff St. John and the character Neil Winters in a stand-alone episode that will require fans to have a box of tissues handy.

On Friday, May 28, Neil’s kids, Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James), and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), take a walking tour of Genoa City to remember their father. The episode will be filled with several nostalgic moments and flashbacks from Neil’s three-decade run on the daytime drama.

Several of Neil’s close friends and loved ones are expected to join his children in the tribute. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack (Peter Bergman), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Neil’s nephew, Nate (Sean Dominic), will all participate in the special episode.

Victor in charge

Amanda (Karla Mosley) is left shocked after Victor (Eric Braeden) spills a secret involving her family. The news ties into Sutton’s (Jack Landron) case and will impact how Amanda views her family.

Victor even offers to help Amanda dig into her family’s past, but can she really trust him?

It appears the mustache has a hectic next week. Along with helping Amanda, Victor has a strategy session with Adam (Mark Grossman) regarding Cyaxeres and taking down ChancCom. Their timing is perfect too.

Lily and Billy (Jason Thompson) are focused on their personal lives, not the business. The couple finds a place and officially moves in together.

Nick on the warpath

When Nick learns Summer (Hunter King) intends to stand by Kyle (Michael Mealor) as he deals with the Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) situation, Nick loses it on his daughter. The protective father lets Summer know he disapproves of her marrying Kyle.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) does her best to diffuse the situation. However, Summer stands her ground against Nick, which makes him angrier.

After a run-in with Summer, Nick has an argument with Jack about Kyle’s life drama. Thanks to Nick, Jack finally learns the entire truth about Tara, Kyle, and Harrison.

Jack also gets a heated warning from Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Meanwhile, Kyle does a paternity test to prove the boy is really his son. As he waits for the results, Kyle hides Tara and Harrison at the Abbott mansion.

Other Y&R tidbits include Sally (Courtney Hope) finds a new partner in crime, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) confesses to Devon she isn’t sure how much longer she deal with the surrogacy without Chance (formerly played by Donny Boaz).

There’s been a lot of Chance talk lately, which means fans should expect the character to return soon.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.