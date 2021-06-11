The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby worries, Ashland romances Victoria, and Sally’s revenge

Victoria and Ashland’s romance causes lots of drama in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes tease romance, fear, confessions, and scheming are the name of the game on the CBS soap opera.

There’s another crossover event with The Bold and the Beautiful happening next week. Thanks to Sally’s (Courtney Hope) plan to get Summer (Hunter King) out of Genoa City; fans will see Eric Forrester (John McCook) on Y&R.

Sally heads to Los Angeles to convince Eric to hire Summer at the fashion house. It looks like Eric agrees because Summer learns she’s been offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

The job comes at a price, though. Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) must postpone their wedding. An altercation with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Kyle’s focus on being Harrison’s (Kellen Enriquez) dad gravely impact Summer’s decision.

Victoria and Ashland’s romance heats up

Sparks continue to fly between Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). After Ashland makes a shocking confession to Victoria, the two share a steamy moment taking their relationship to the next level.

Victor (Eric Braeden) grills Victoria about her new romance after spotting her with Ashland. The mustache questions Ashland’s motives toward his daughter.

Fans can expect Victor to face off with both Ashland and Victoria.

Along with dealing with Victoria, Victor keeps getting pulled into Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) family battle. Once again, he provides Amanda with information about her past.

The hits keep on coming for Amanda, who questions Naya (Ptosha Storey) about the latest bombshell she learned. Amanda’s stunned to receive a stern warning from Naya during their confrontation.

Abby gets news and Mariah has news

When Chance (Donny Boaz) cuts off all contact with her, Abby (Melissa Ordway) fears the worst. Abby loops Nina (Tricia Cast) in on her concern about Chance, who calls her pal Christine (Lauralee Bell) for help.

Abby and Nina prepare for the worst when Christine shows up with news about a missing Chance. It appears the writers are setting the stage for Chance to return with a new face.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) feels the need to make a shocking confession. All bets are on the news involving her pregnancy. Then again, Mariah did have it out with Tara, so she could clue Kyle in on that situation.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) come to an agreement about their friendship. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) warns Summer to keep an eye on Tara, while Jack (Peter Bergman) gives Kyle some fatherly advice.

All that plus, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) learns Nate (Sean Dominic) has taken an interest in Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Oh, what an exciting and entertaining week it’s going to be on the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.