Is Elena leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the CBS show hinted the good doctor might be on her way out.

Thanks to a new job offer, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) might be saying goodbye to Genoa City. Elena opened up to Nate (Sean Dominic) about a fantastic opportunity in Baltimore.

The sudden revelation has Y&R fans worried Elena is leaving the hit CBS soap opera.

Will Elena leave The Young and the Restless?

There’s no doubt the past few months have been a roller coaster ride for Elena. Ever since she cheated on Devon (Bryton James) with Nate, Elena’s life has been in turmoil.

Then she turned around and cheated on Nate with Devon, adding chaos to her personal life. Although Elena wanted another chance with Nate, he turned her down, leaving Elena all alone.

These days, Devon’s in a relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has caught Nate’s eye. The writers are clearly setting up a Nate and Imani romance, which will leave Elena out in the dust.

Besides her personal troubles, Elena hasn’t really had a hot button story for some time. Yes, she helped with Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) medical crisis, but that’s about it.

The character has definitely been placed on the back burner, which gives fans good reason to worry Elena could be gone soon.

Y&R has already had two exits this year with Donny Boaz (Chance) and Lola (Sasha Calle). Plus, the rumor mill is buzzing, Summer’s (Hunter King) leaving town too.

Is Brytni Sarpy exiting Y&R?

The good news for fans is that Brytni has given no indication she wants to leave Y&R.

Unlike, in the case of Sasha and Hunter, Brytni hasn’t signed on to do any other projects. Well, at least none that she has made public.

Brytni loves working on The Young and the Restless. Those who follow her on social media know she appreciates the show and loves the cast. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she gets to work with her boyfriend, Bryton.

Unfortunately, the decision may not be up to Brytni. Donny openly expressed it was not his choice to leave the hit daytime drama.

So, to answer the question, is Elena leaving Y&R? It’s definitely a possibility.

Unless the writers have some big storyline in the works, the character may exit the canvas for a while. There are just too many storylines going on right now where Elena doesn’t fit in.

Then again, it’s a soap opera, and the writers might have something big in the works for Elena.

Would you miss Elena if she left the show?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.