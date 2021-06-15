Ashland’s latest medical crisis doesn’t bode well for the characters future on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Is Ashland Locke leaving The Young and the Restless? Viewers can’t help but wonder if that’s the case after a new development in Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) storyline.

When the business mogul suddenly changed his mind about fighting Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) for custody of Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), fans knew something was up. Ashland doesn’t usually play that nice, especially since he learned Kyle (Michael Mealor) was Harrison’s biological father, not him.

What’s wrong with Ashland on Y&R?

This week, Ashland shared some life-changing news with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Ashland informed Victoria he’s suffering from another health crisis. No, it’s not related to the heart attack he suffered at the Newman Ranch.

Ashland has carcinoma in his lungs. The doctors have given him six months to live.

Although some treatments could help prolong his life, Ashland isn’t open to those if it means being miserable. He also doesn’t want Harrison to see him in a frail state.

Despite Ashland’s medical condition, he and Victoria are cautiously embarking on a new romance. So, the new twist has viewers wondering what’s really going on with the ruthless businessman.

Is Ashland Locke leaving The Young and the Restless?

All signs right now point to Ashland dying from lung cancer. However, as die-hard soap fans know, nothing is ever as it seems.

First, when Richard signed on to play Ashland on the hit CBS daytime drama, it was reported the character was recurring. There was no indication that Richard and Ashland would only be part of the show for a short time or brief stint.

Second, there’s no proof that Ashland is sick. Ashland’s all about being manipulative for his own benefit.

For all viewers know, Ashland’s illness is nothing more than his latest stunt to get what he wants. Right now, he appears to want Victoria, which could be a master plan to get even with Victor (Eric Braeden).

So, to answer the question, is Ashland leaving Y&R — Probably not.

The character’s prime to become the next ruthless businessman running around Genoa City. If the writers were going to have Ashland die, a who killed him murder mystery would be a much more entertaining storyline for fans.

Also, let’s not rule out the possibility that Tara and Ashland are working together to destroy the Abbott and Newman, families. Tara’s certainly not as sweet and innocent as she comes across.

Ashland Locke on Y&R may have revealed he’s sick, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the CBS soap opera. Even if Ashland truly is dying, miracle cures happen all the time on daytime television.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.