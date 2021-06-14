Chance has been gone a long time and a new story has viewers asking what’s going on with the character. Pic credit: CBS

Where is Chance on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question fans of the CBS daytime drama are asking as months go by, and the character remains off-screen.

Chance (Donny Boaz) abruptly left in February on a top-secret mission, despite being newly married to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Thanks to their friend Mariah (Camryn Grimes), the couple also just began embarking on having a family via surrogacy.

Although Abby frequently mentions hearing from Chance and hoping he comes home soon, the character has yet to return home to Genoa City. A new storyline has viewers buzzing about Chance, when he is coming back, and where he is right now.

Where’s Chance on Y&R?

Since Chance is on a secret mission, his loved ones have been left in the dark regarding his whereabouts. The only person who may have insight into Chance’s location is Christine (Lauralee Bell), but she isn’t talking for security reasons.

After reading about a sting operation gone wrong in Las Vegas, Abby freaks out that Chance was involved. As she’s about to demand answers from Christine, Chance calls. Unfortunately, the call only worries Abby more.

Chance’s voice becomes jumbles as he begins to shout. The phone line goes dead before Abby can find out any information from her husband.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Christine shares unsettling news about Chance with Abby and Nina (Tricia Cast).

So, to answer the question, where’s Chance on Y&R? The character is working undercover with his whereabouts unknown right now.

Is Chance coming back to The Young and the Restless?

The character’s clearly in some danger, which has some fans wondering if Chance is coming back to Y&R. When Donny was fired, the actor stated the role was not being killed or recast.

Based on how Chance was written out, the surrogate storyline heating up, and Abby continuously mentioning her husband, it seems a recast is in the works.

The CBS soap opera has already killed Chance once, so having him die again during a mission would be redundant and upsetting. All signs point to the writers setting the stage to explain Chance coming back with a new face.

There’s speculation Melissa’s real-life husband, Justin Gaston, may once again take over the role. Justin filled in for Donny when he got COVID-19, so Chance and Abby’s wedding could move forward as planned.

Soap opera fans are die-hard, and right now, Y&R viewers want to know where Chance is and when he is coming back. Hopefully, more answers will come this summer.

Do you want Chance to return even if it’s a recast?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.