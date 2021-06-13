The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda wants the truth, Ashland’s sick, and Billy and Lily in the hot seat

Amanda won’t let anything stop her from finding out who killed her father. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal desperate times call for desperate measures on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Genoa City has become a town filled with secrets, showdowns, scheming, and occasionally a happy couple. It’s more of the same for the soap opera with two twists that leave viewers asking what will happen next.

Plus, another The Bold and the Beautiful crossover event takes place when Sally (Courtney Hope) returns to Los Angeles to meet with Eric (John McCook). Sally can’t move forward with her revenge plan against Summer (Hunter King) without Eric’s help.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Summer gets the opportunity of a lifetime. So, it appears Sally’s trip is successful.

Ashland has a secret and Amanda needs the answers to a secret

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) become closer when he confides a secret in her. Ashland spills that he had a doctor’s appointment, and it didn’t go well.

In the Y&R preview video, Ashland admits it’s too late for a lot of things. All signs point to Ashland being sick, maybe even terminal.

Whatever the case, the news lets Victoria see Ashland in a different light. They appeared headed for romance, despite his medical woes.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is fed up with Sutton (Jack Landron), Naya (Ptosha Storey), and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose). The legal eagle reaches out to a private investigator, presumably Denise (Telma Hopkins), to find answers about her father.

She won’t rest until she learns who killed Richard and why. Amanda knows Naya, Imani, and Sutton are keeping a secret from her and goes to great lengths to find out the truth.

Billy and Lily are put on the spot

The sleepover with Johnny (Holden Hare) and Katie (Sienna Mercuri) takes an interesting turn for Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Johnny puts the couple on the spot when he asks if Lily is Billy’s new wife. The confused and terrified look on Billy’s face speaks volumes. They’ll have to explain their relationship to Johnny, who’s full of questions.

The conversation also puts the marriage idea into Billy and Lily’s heads. They did just move in together, but fans know Billy loves to take life at warp speed.

There it is, The Young and the Restless fans! So much drama and scheming with a little romance thrown in to shake things up on the hit CBS soap opera.

