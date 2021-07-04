The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis sobs to Jack and Stitch corners Abby

Phyllis lets Jack know exactly how she feels about him. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal blackmailing, scheming, crying, and stalking are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Actions speak louder than words this week on Y&R, but those behaviors aren’t necessarily a good thing for some of the good people of Genoa City. One woman plots, another woman reminisces, while one could very well be in danger from a former love.

Phyllis gets teary-eyed talking about Jack

There’s no question Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have a long, sordid history. Despite all the bumps in the road, they have formed a friendship filled with mutual respect.

In the preview video for the CBS soap opera, Phyllis gets teary-eyed when telling Jack no one cheers her up like him.

Phyllis also remarks no one has charm like Jack Abbott either. It sounds like he lends her an ear as she reels from Summer (Hunter King) leaving town.

Their bonding moment doesn’t last too long. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis meddles in Jack’s personal life. All bets are on Phyllis, butting in has everything to do with Sally (Courtney Hope) trying to get close to Jack again.

Chelsea needs Chloe’s help again

After realizing Dr. Hedges (Michael Bofshever) is not on her side, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) plans to escape Fairview. Chelsea comes up with a plan but can’t do it all alone.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) visits at the perfect time for Chelsea to enlist her help in the escape plan. Chelsea’s going to have a hard time convincing Chloe to scheme with her again.

After all, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are close to uncovering Chloe’s involvement in the poisoning plan.

Stitch keeps seeking out Abby

For someone who’s supposedly in town for a quick business trip, Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), sure keeps finding a reason to visit Abby (Melissa Ordway). First at Society, then stopping by the Chancellor mansion unannounced, and now at Society again.

Stitch corners Abby to reveal he wanted to say good-bye before leaving town. Abby’s super happy to see her ex-husband again.

However, viewers know Stitch’s behavior is becoming quite sketchy. The doctor was spying on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) outside the Chancellor mansion, which was really creepy.

With Chance (Donny Boaz) out of the picture, it seems like Stitch has ulterior motives when it comes to Abby. Perhaps he wants to rekindle the romance, or maybe Stitch’s planning some sort of revenge against his ex-wife.

Whatever it is, viewers are in for one entertaining storyline!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.