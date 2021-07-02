The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea schemes, Mariah worries, and Devon’s party blow up

Amanda gets more answers about her father’s murder thanks to Devon. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal life gets pretty intense in Genoa City.

July sweeps kick off with the soap opera pulling out all the stops to keep viewers glued to their TV screens all month long. Secrets, lies, and betrayal are exposed, while heartache, suspicions, and a little bit of romance will explode throughout sweeps.

Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the OMG moments that will keep them talking for weeks to come.

Chelsea plans to escape

After months at Fairview, Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) over it. She plans to escape the facility but once again needs Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to help her.

The problem is, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) puts Chloe in the hot seat regarding her involvement in Chelsea poisoning Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Chloe will need to think long and hard about doing Chelsea another favor.

Speaking of Rey, he convinces Adam (Mark Grossman) to orchestrate a reunion between Connor (Judah Mackey) and Chelsea.

Bombshell secrets exposed

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is determined to expose Sutton (Jack Landron) for killing her father and prove Naya’s (Ptosha Storey) innocence. Devon (Bryton James) throws a party to help Amanda uncover the truth.

It works, too. By the end of the week, another truth bomb is dropped on Amanda regarding Richard’s death. The shocker leaves Amanda and Devon reeling.

One of Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) secrets comes to light. The secret could be many things, including faking his illness, leaking news of his illness, or setting up Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to further his revenge against Victor (Eric Braeden).

What’s up with Mariah?

Ben, aka Stitch’s (Sean Carrigan) sudden return to Genoa City, causes Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to worry about his intentions toward Abby (Melissa Ordway). With Chance (Donny Boaz) still MIA and baby Chancellor due soon, Mariah fears Stitch will play on Abby’s vulnerability.

Plus, Mariah becomes out of touch, which could mean a couple of things. Either she is unreachable, or clueless about a situation.

Could there be a secret that Mariah is hiding from Abby about the baby?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) wastes no time comforting Kyle (Michael Mealor) and encouraging him to move on from Summer (Hunter King). Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) has a welcome to the Abbott family bash for Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam both make bold moves, likely against each other. Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) butts into Jack’s personal life again, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) has a heartfelt good-bye with Summer as he leaves her alone in Italy.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.