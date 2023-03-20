The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Jeremy’s Masquerade Ball revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that celebrations and scheming go hand in hand this week on the CBS soap opera.

It’s a big week for Y&R as the 50th-anniversary celebration is in full swing.

The network’s pulling out all the stops for the festivities, including a special segment each day on The Talk.

However, Genoa City comes together for the bi-centennial party on the show.

A previous video for the daytime drama featured Mamie (Veronica Redd) popping up at the Abbott family mansion to surprise Jack (Peter Bergman).

The latest promo teases more returns and happiness in danger for the good people of Genoa City.

Glitz, glamour, and giddiness kick off the Masquerade Ball

The town gets all dressed up for the bicentennial festivities. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) look fabulous as they head off to the party, with him promising her a “memorable evening.”

Jack gushes over the fact that literally everyone they love, and even those they don’t, will be at the big gala. A flip of the scene has Victoria (Amelia Heinle) clinking a glass of champagne with someone dressed in her best glam attire.

A red carpet event with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) kicks off the event. Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton) makes a grand entrance fitting of the iconic character.

Mamie also reunited with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who is equally elated to see her family member as Jack was to reunite with her. Ashely gushes over missing Mamie as they are all smiles.

Meanwhile, Nikki and Victor are ready to get this party started, but not everyone is on the same page as them.

What will Phyllis and Jeremy do at the big gala?

While most of the town is focused on the night celebrating Genoa City and being with loved ones, two people are gearing up to make it a night to remember.

Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have been laying the groundwork for their big revenge plot against Diane (Susan Walters. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed they put their plan in motion at the Masquerade Ball.

In the video footage, Phyllis confirms that by revealing they intend to make it a party people won’t forget. Unlike Victor, though, speaking about happiness and trips down memory lane, Phyllis and Jeremy are bringing the drama.

There’s no telling exactly what that means. One thing is for sure. Jeremy and Phyllis are taking revenge to a whole new level this week on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.