The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill’s tempted, Jack reunites with a loved one, and the big gala

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a Genoa City celebration doesn’t stop the scheming in town.

As the hit CBS soap opera gears up to celebrate 50 years of the show, Genoa City gathers for the masquerade ball in honor of the town’s bicentennial.

All of that leads to surprise returns and several jaw-dropping moments.

The latest preview for Y&R has given fans a glimpse of who’s back and other shady dealings ahead of the celebration.

Old friends come together for hidden agendas, happy reunions, and to reminisce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what the daytime drama has in store for fans.

Victor has Jill’s attention

This week, Y&R viewers watched as Victor (Eric Braeden) devised a plan to ensure Devon (Bryton James) doesn’t get his hands on McCall Unlimited. The mustache has to persuade Jill (Jess Walton) to give Devon back Chancellor-Winters.

The latest preview reveals Jill meets with Victor to listen to his alternative. Victor reassures her that he has a proposal she will find very intriguing.

It will take some fancy footwork on Victor’s part to pull this off, but he’s used to getting what he wants too.

Genoa City’s gala brings a happy reunion

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a lovely surprise when he opens the door to find Mamie (Veronica Redd) standing in front of him. It’s smiles all around for these two as they reunite.

Mamie, of course, is the Abbott family’s beloved housekeeper who was much more than an employee. She was family and is likely just the soundboard Jack needs right now as he deals with the negativity surrounding his engagement to Diane (Susan Walters).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the show’s 50th anniversary will be the focus for the next few weeks. A masquerade ball is the backdrop for the festivities as Genoa City comes together to reminisce and celebrate their town.

In the preview video, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Traci (Beth Maitland) gather for a pre-party chat at Society. They gush over how excited they are about the event.

Traci can’t hide her happiness that the masquerade ball is happening, while Nikki teases that it will be “an unforgettable celebration.”

Y&R fans can expect the gala to have some shocking twists and turns. It will also be a must-see, so be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.