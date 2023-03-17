The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Masquerade Ball madness, Phyllis and Jeremy plot, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a very special time in Genoa City.

Y&R wasn’t on yesterday or today, but the show will be back on Monday with a must-see week.

March 26 marks 50 years since Y&R debuted, and CBS is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this milestone occasion.

There are big cast returns and even a primetime special to honor the daytime drama.

Next week will focus heavily on Genoa City’s bicentennial celebration, which will commemorate The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary.

This will allow the entire cast to be at one massive event that will also be filled with a slew of nostalgia and, of course, some unforeseen drama.

The Masquerade Ball

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Traci (Beth Maitland) are in charge of the bicentennial, which turns out to be the Masquerade Ball.

The milestone event brings Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) back to town to reconnect with Traci, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Celebrity reporter Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton) will be back to cover the Masquerade Ball festivities.

Leanna should get a juicy story as Y&R spoilers tease the ball turns into an explosive event that will deliver a shocking moment no one saw coming.

Could this have to do with Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) revenge plan on Diane (Susan Walters)?

Schemes and devious plans take over Genoa City

As mentioned above, Phyllis and Jeremy are in cahoots and will deliver a one-two punch next week. These two go to great lengths to ensure Diane lands in jail, and their next move will be a doozy.

The rumor mill is buzzing that they will fake Phyllis’ death and frame Diane for it. That would be a page right out of Diane’s playbook and just might be the moment that rocks the Masquerade Ball.

Although the anniversary will be a big part of next week, it won’t be all the CBS show focuses on. After all, the fight for McCall Unlimited remains front and center.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works to persuade Jill (Jess Walton) to forego the lawsuit against Devon (Bryton James). If Devon gets back control of Hamilton-Winters, he won’t go after McCall Unlimited, and Victor won’t stop until that happens.

Unfortunately, things may not be easy as Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) prepare to head to court next week. Mishael Morgan has confirmed she taped scenes as Amanda a few weeks ago, so that teases a court battle between the siblings is still coming despite Victor’s best efforts.

Nick and Adam come to blows again

Once again, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are at odds. This time it’s over Sally (Courtney Hope) and her pregnancy.

The two brothers end up in another heated exchange. Nick and Adam know how to push each other’s buttons, and their latest blow-up is no exception.

What a very special and nostalgic week on the hit daytime drama! Don’t miss a second of the juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.