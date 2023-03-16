Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today and when does it return?

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless airing today? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking after the show was nowhere to be found today.

There wasn’t even an encore episode airing like there is when during the holiday season.

Instead, the good folks of Genoa City were off-screen, and storylines were put on hold.

It was a bit jarring, considering The Young and the Restless is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the end of the month.

However, CBS has a good reason for the preemption of Y&R, which should honestly not be that surprising.

Let’s see why the hit soap opera was not on and when the show will return.

CBS has preempted The Young and the Restless for its annual coverage of March Madness. For those unfamiliar with the event, it’s the NCAA Division men’s basketball tournament.

The tournament has so many games that CBS opts out of regular programming to televise it.

Today isn’t the only day the hit soap opera is preempted. Y&R will also be off the air tomorrow, Friday, March 17. Yes, a long weekend looms for fans as the show won’t return until Monday, March 20.

The good news is that once the daytime drama is back, it will be all about celebrating the milestone anniversary.

What can fans expect when Y&R returns?

The most exciting thing that Y&R fans have to look forward to is when the show resumes airing new episodes next Monday.

It’s a big week for the CBS soap opera as the show celebrates 50 years on the air. The Young and the Restless is pulling out all the stops for the milestone occasion.

Not only are there major cast returns, but a primetime special will honor the last five decades of Y&R. On the show, Genoa City will come together for a bicentennial celebration.

Plenty of flashbacks will be incorporated into the event. However, that doesn’t mean the drama will subside.

The fight for McCall Unlimited remains as Victor (Eric Braeden) kicks up his plan a notch to win the company. Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) continue to fight their feelings for each other too.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) engagement news becomes the talk of the town. People have a lot of opinions on this pairing and upcoming nuptials.

There’s a little something for everyone coming up on Y&R, so be sure to tune in daily when it returns next week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.