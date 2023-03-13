The Young and the Restless 50th anniversary: Special episodes, cast returns, and more celebration details

The Young and the Restless is pulling out all the stops for the show’s 50th-anniversary celebration later this month.

March 26 marks the day that Y&R debuted in 1973, but that’s a Sunday, so the hit CBS soap opera will be celebrating leading up to and following the date.

Genoa City’s bicentennial will serve as the focus of the celebration.

Y&R already began to tease the bicentennial with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) talking about the festivities.

The event provides the perfect reason for the cast to unite for one big party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It also makes for a good reason to bring back some fan favorites, which is exactly what the daytime drama intends to do.

Which cast members are returning for The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary?

Michael Damian (Danny), Tricia Cast (Nina), Patty Weaver (Gina), Barbara Crampton (Leanna), and Veronica Reed (Mamie) are all coming back to help the long-time soap opera celebrate a milestone.

News broke in February that several cast members were heading back to Genoa City. It came hot on the heels of Michael reprising the role of Danny over the holidays to help out his son Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Lauralee Bell (Christine) took to Instagram to share the news she was being reunited with her friends. Tricia was in the footage with Michael and Patty popping in for a fun message.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) also used social media to celebrate Michael’s return and share behind-the-scenes fun. She took a photo with him, Bryton James (Devon), and Christel Khalil (Lily).

“The Romalotti’s and The Winter’s and…Tacos. Trust me, tacos were there, just not in the shot. ❤️ #YR #YR50 @christeladnana @brytonejames @therealmichaeldamian,” Michelle captioned the IG post.

Y&R goes primetime for the 50th-anniversary celebration

Along with the episodes surrounding the Genoa City bicentennial airing during the show’s regular time slots, The Young and the Restless will also get a primetime special.

According to Deadline, The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration airing at 8/7c on CBS will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner. The special will feature exclusive interviews and footage from the show to look back at the past five decades.

It will also dive into some of the juiciest storylines over the years, from supercouples to epic feuds to pop culture moments to iconic fight scenes, glamorous weddings, and more. The Y&R special will also honor those beloved cast members lost over the years and the show’s creators, William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.

There is so much for The Young and the Restless fans to look forward to this month as the hit daytime drama celebrates a major milestone. That also means lots of juicy entertainment and drama unfolding in Genoa City, so be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.