Y&R star Eric Braeden lashes out at Eva Longoria after interview

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has lashed out at actress Eva Longoria after an interview where she didn’t speak too highly of the CBS soap opera.

Eric has played ruthless businessman Victor Newman on Y&R for over four decades.

Eva got her start on the daytime drama playing Isabella Braña from 2001-2003, right before landing her breakout role on Desperate Housewives.

This weekend after The Young and the Restless current and past stars came together for a 50th-anniversary celebration, Eva did an interview with Chris Wallace that had Eric putting her on blast.

Eric fiercely defended those who work in the daytime genre and dissed her acting talents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses,” he tweeted.

Y&R star Eric Braeden puts Eva Longoria on blast

That wasn’t all, either. The soap opera vet continued into the comments section of his tweet.

“Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!” Eric wrote.

Pic credit: @EBraeden/Twitter

There’s no question that Eric was not here for her speaking poorly of the show or the talented people who work so hard on soap operas.

Eric’s reply did bring up the question of what Eva said about her stint on The Young and the Restless.

On Sunday, Eva appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, where she admitted to keeping her job as a head hunter when she booked Y&R because of the low pay. Eva also expressed that she worked hard to hide the fact she was on the show because she didn’t want to be viewed as a “dumb actress.”

It seems the latter comment and lack of respect for the hit CBS soap opera had Eric seeing red. The Y&R fan favorite wasn’t the only one, as many Twitter users hit up his comments section.

Eric’s tweet earns a lot of responses

Twitter was ablaze with responses to Eric’s words toward Eva and her interview.

Some were Team Eric and showed nothing but support for the soap opera industry while taking aim at Eva. Eric responded to a good portion of them. One of which slammed Eva as an actress again.

Pic credit: @EBraeden/Twitter

There were others, though they did not find fault with what Eva said in the interview and let Eric know as much. Eric continued fiercely defending the show, his colleagues, and the daytime genre standing by, calling what Eva said “derogatory.”

Pic credit: @EBraeden/Twitter

Eric Braeden isn’t here for actress Eva Longoria’s remarks about her time on The Young and the Restless, especially since the show’s where she got her start.

Are you Team Eric or Team Eva?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.