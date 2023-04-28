The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Fierce Elena, Victor traps Sally, and Ashley fights back

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the women of Genoa City are standing up for themselves.

It’s May sweeps time, which means Y&R will be on fire, hopefully.

February sweeps was a giant letdown with lackluster drama at best, so May must be filled with twists and turns.

The good news is that it appears the daytime drama is headed in that direction as big moves are being made in slow-burning storylines.

Next week won’t be all about Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) “death” or taking down Diane (Susan Walters) either.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Elena steps it up

For months now, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have been dancing around their feelings and giving into temptation a time or two. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finally got a clue, becoming suspicious of her man’s close relationship with his boss.

Now as Nate heads to Los Angeles with Victoria, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) drops hints to Elena that lead her fierce side to come out.

Whether Elena learns Nate lied or Audra just gets her riled up remains to be seen. However, Elena will chat with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), which certainly raises the stakes.

Natis also racked with guilt, pointing to something else likely happening between him and Victoria.

Ashley’s latest scheme

Although the show will focus on other storylines, the daytime drama also ramps up Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) desire to stick it to Diane and Jack (Peter Bergman). Ashley loses it when she finds out the couple plans to marry ASAP and once again has it out with her brother.

The sibling spat gets them nowhere, forcing Ashley to step up her game to get Jack to see reason. Her solution is to move Tucker (Trevor St. John) into the Abbott mansion. Jack’s reaction further divides Ashley and Jack as both dig their heels in for their own purposes.

Speaking of Tucker, he gets a blast from the past when Devon’s (Bryton James) mom Yolanda (Chene Lawson), comes to town at the end of next week.

Victor corners Sally

It was only a matter of time before Victor (Eric Braeden) had a chat, so to speak, with Sally (Courtney Hope) about her carrying his grandchild. Victor has made his feelings about the situation with pregnant Sally crystal clear to Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Now it’s Sally’s turn.

The mustache backs Sally into a corner as he grills her about being pregnant with Adam’s daughter and dating Nick. Sally can undoubtedly handle herself against Victor, but the tense chat and stress just might impact her pregnancy.

After all, that’s the soap opera way to have a massive fight end with a serious pregnancy issue.

Plus, Summer (Joshua Morrow) struggles to keep the truth about Phyllis to herself. Summer clashes with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), making it even more challenging for her to hide what’s happening.

Who’s ready for May sweeps and an exciting week of Y&R?

The Daytime Emmy Award nominations came out this week, and you see which Y&R stars got nominated here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.