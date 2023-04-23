The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden reveals cancer diagnosis: Is he leaving Y&R?

The Young and the Restless fan favorite Eric Braeden revealed that he’s been battling bladder cancer this weekend.

Eric has played a ruthless business tycoon Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera for over 40 years.

The talented actor remains prominently featured on the show, with several storylines focusing on Victor, his business, and his family.

As fans wished Eric nothing but positive vibes and a speedy recovery, some couldn’t help but question if he would be leaving Y&R temporarily.

In a social media video, Eric opened up about his diagnosis and whether the treatment impacted his ability to work on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s good news on both fronts, to be honest.

Eric Braeden gets real about cancer diagnosis

Taking to Facebook, Eric shared that a couple of months ago, as he was recovering from knee surgery, he began to have some pain in his prostate. Eric explained things got so bad he couldn’t relieve the pain by urinating, so other measures were taken.

However, the actor was soon back in the same boat with the pain and pressure. Eric went to Cedars-Sinai to see a different urologist who discovered something while inserting a catheter.

Bladder cancer was the root of Eric’s problems, and surgery could remove it. Things took another turn when the biopsy from the surgery revealed BCG treatments were needed because high-grade cancer cells were also found.

Eric gets the treatments once a week, leaving him with flu-like symptoms as a side effect. Through it all, the veteran soap opera star is staying positive.

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. So, if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will kick this. This bastard ain’t going to get me. I’m going to get it,” he expressed.

Before ending his message, Eric shared what his future on The Young and the Restless looks like right now.

Is Eric Braeden leaving The Young and the Restless?

One thing that has kept Eric going during this time happens to be his love of acting and Y&R. Despite being 82 years old, Eric has no intentions of retiring or saying goodbye to the hit CBS daytime drama.

Thankfully Eric has been feeling well enough to work as he receives his cancer treatment, which he admits has been very helpful for him.

“I still am happy to be able to go work,” Eric shared. “That I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing I entertain people. I love your support. It means a lot.”

Eric Braeden has revealed his bladder diagnosis in hopes of helping others listen to his body. While the news is heartbreaking, Eric’s taking it all in stride as he continues to do what he loves, play Victor Newman, and entertain The Young and the Restless fans.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.